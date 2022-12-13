Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
2 brothers accused in Merced family kidnapping in court
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two brothers facing criminal charges in the kidnappings and killings of a family of four made another appearance in Merced County Superior Court on Thursday. In early October the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found in a field in […]
centralvalleytv.net
Teen Shot in Los Banos, Airlifted to Modesto Hospital
LOS BANOS – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the shooting of a 16 year old boy Wednesday afternoon. Police officers responded to the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street an about 4:44pm Wednesday for the report of a shooting. As they responded they learned that the victim was at a nearby business and had a gunshot wound.
2 shot, critically injured in daytime attack at Castro Valley apartment, sheriff says
Two people were shot Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Castro Valley, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Arrest made after man found dead in abandoned Turlock building, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with the death of another man who appeared to have been assaulted and was found in an abandoned building in Turlock on Monday, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 14) Officers had received a tip that a...
KCRA.com
16-year-old arrested in Stockton for Lodi home invasion, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested in Stockton on Tuesday in connection with a home invasion robbery earlier in the month in Lodi, according to police. The Lodi Police Department said in a statement that they responded to a call on the 1900 block of Anderson on the morning of Dec. 6 regarding the robbery.
CBS News
Stockton teen arrested in connection with Lodi home invasion robbery
LODI - A Stockton teenager has been arrested in connection with a Lodi home invasion robbery. According to a Lodi Police Department statement, on December 6 at around 9:50 a.m. officers with the Lodi Police Department responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Anderson Avenue on reports of a home invasion robbery. They were told that a suspect was possibly armed with a rifle or similar firearm and that multiple shots had been fired.
centralvalleytv.net
Suspect Arrested After Man Found Deceased in Burned Building
TURLOCK – Investigators with the Turlock Police Department arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to the recent discovery of a deceased person in a partially burned building. On Monday afternoon officers were given a tip reporting that a man who had possibly been assaulted was found in an...
Turlock man arrested after body found in burned room
TURLOCK, Calif. — Multiple Stanislaus County agencies helped arrest a Turlock man who allegedly killed another man in an abandoned building, according to Turlock police. Turlock Police Department officers were called to the area of West Linwood Avenue and Ellerd Drive for a welfare check, Monday. The caller told officers a man may have been assaulted and could be found in an abandoned building.
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills man in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol officials are investigating the death of a man hit and killed late Tuesday night in Modesto. CHP officers responded to Service Road, near Esmar Road, around midnight to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian call. Officials say a 41-year-old man was riding his personal...
2 Persons Killed In A Fatal Crash In Stockton (Stockton, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Stockton. Officials confirmed that two people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on East Mariposa Road, near Santa Ana Way.
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Woman Arrested For Elder Abuse Against Relative
Sonora, CA – After being invited to stay at an elderly sibling’s home due to the bad weather, the next morning an argument over food turned physical. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the area of Red Chestnut Lane, off Greenley Road in Sonora, following a call from an elderly victim reporting a physical altercation with her family member, 21-year-old Maryjane Moore, who had left on foot with a man, 30-year-old Charles Gilbert. The 70-year-old victim told deputies the next morning she had gotten into an argument with Gilbert because he went through her food.
Large stash of stolen mail seized by authorities in Patterson
PATTERSON – Hundreds of pieces of mail stolen from numerous people was seized by authorities after a traffic stop in Patterson. Patterson Police Services says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle Monday night. Exactly what prompted the stop was not disclosed, but law enforcement officers soon found the suspects in possession of hundreds of pieces of stolen mail. Investigators believe the mail, checks and other items were stolen from people across Alameda, San Joaquin, Stanislaus and other counties. At least one suspect – who Patterson police say lied about his name until he was fingerprinted and booked into jail – has been arrested. His name has not been released. Officers are now working to identify all the mail theft victims.
Two people die in head-on collision near Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died Wednesday morning in a two-car crash in Stockton, according to the California Highway Patrol Stockton Office. The collision occurred at around 5 a.m. along East Mariposa Road near Santa Ana Way and involved a Dodge Charger heading east and a Toyota Prius heading west. The vehicles were traveling […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Tracy Injury Accident Occurs Involving FedEx Driver
Two Vehicles Leave Roadway in Mountain House Parkway Off-Ramp Accident. A major injury accident occurred in Tracy on December 13 when two vehicles went off an exit ramp. The accident happened on the Mountain House Parkway off-ramp from westbound I-205 at around 4:51 a.m. The accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the collision involved a FedEx semi and a van.
Calaveras Enterprise
San Andreas man arrested for illegal firearm possession
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in possession of a stolen firearm in San Andreas. At 6:20 p.m. on Dec. 2, deputies reportedly observed a vehicle that failed to stop at the intersection of Churchill Road and Saint Charles Street. They were able to pull over the vehicle in front of the San Andreas Fire Department.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Changes to California murder law give second chances to prisoners. Some victims feel betrayed
In the summer of 2003, residents of rural Stanislaus and Merced counties lived in fear. Gun and security system sales spiked. People locked their windows on warm nights. Some resorted to pushing furniture in front of doors before they went to sleep. Others couldn’t sleep at all. In a...
Two people shot in separate incidents in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton in separate incidents on Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department. The first incident occurred in the 600 Block of Bedlow Drive where a 22-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a suspect. Police said that officers responded to the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen gets time served, probation in deadly Livermore crash
LIVERMORE, Calif. - A teenager was sentenced Monday to probation and time served for a crash that killed a Livermore High School classmate and injured four others. The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, had previously admitted to vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving in the August 2021 crash that killed Hunter Diemert, 15.
Comments / 0