The Hamilton Varsity Chess Club scored a big win, tying in second place at the chess tournament that took place on Nov. 5. The team did such a great job, but they couldn’t have done without these special people: Kenneth Su (captain), Sanjay Selvam, Raymond Zhu, Utsav Arora, Aryan Shah and Andrew Wise. Don’t forget to congratulate our awesome Chess team!

HAMILTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO