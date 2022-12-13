Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Senator encourages Americans to remove TikTok from their devices
The Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday to ban TikTok from all government devices as more politicians raise concerns over the national security implications from the Chinese-owned social media app. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., joins Morning Joe to discuss the Senate's move and the House's passing of a bill to extend government funding for a week.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
House Dems want National Archives to see if Trump has even more documents
Republicans are weeks away from holding a majority in the House of Representatives, but Democrats are trying to make hay with the remaining time they will be in control. We can, of course, expect the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report to be released next week, with any criminal referrals the committee plans to relay to the Justice Department. And Democrats in the Senate appear to be nearing an agreement with Republicans on the contours of an omnibus bill that could fund the government into next fall.
MSNBC
The rapid rise and rapid fall of a bipartisan immigration deal
For advocates of immigration reform, there was unexpectedly good news two weeks ago. With time running out in Congress’ lame-duck sessions, independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina started circulating a “draft framework” on a bipartisan agreement. It wasn’t perfect,...
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee to unwrap Trump's grifts with final report
It’s the holiday season; we all should be forgiven for getting a little antsy. But after months of anticipation, it’s time to unwrap the grifts. At least, it appears that’s what’s going to happen Monday. Republicans are just weeks from taking over the House, which means...
MSNBC
Why has Biden managed to put together so many bipartisan wins?
When President Joe Biden held a signing ceremony for the Respect for Marriage Act at the White House this week, he took care to emphasize its bipartisan support:. “Let us think about today: December 13, 2022, a day when, thanks to Democrats and Republicans, we finally protect marriage rights in federal law.”
MSNBC
Busted: Watch DeSantis take credit for vax before pandering to conspiracy theorists
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trying to cater to the GOP's anti-vaxxer base by spreading false information about COVID vaccines. DeSantis going on Fox News forming what critics are calling a "shadow CDC" to investigate vaccines. It comes as a new study says COVID vaccines prevented 3 million deaths the U.S. MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you how DeSantis completely flip-flopped on the issue as speculation on a 2024 run continues.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Reporter ‘alarmed at the intelligence level of some of our reps’ based on Meadows texts
Mark Meadows handed over 2,319 text messages around the 2020 election to the January 6th Committee. Investigative Reporter Hunter Walker was one of the reporters who obtained them and joins Katie Phang to discuss.Dec. 16, 2022.
MSNBC
Schumer predicts Dems will hold Senate majority in 2024
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, beaming with confidence after having proved his doubters wrong and expanded his majority in the midterm elections, vowed without hesitation that the Democratic Party will keep control again in two years.Dec. 15, 2022.
MSNBC
Congress agrees to remove statue of Dred Scott decision author
It may not have been the highest profile legislative effort of the lame-duck session, but as NBC News reported, Congress has agreed to make an important change to the statue collection on Capitol Hill. The House passed a bill Wednesday that would remove from public display at the U.S. Capitol...
MSNBC
McCarthy can’t shake his problem with GOP’s ‘Knucklehead Caucus’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy probably thought his problem would be resolved by now. Just a couple of days before the 2022 midterm elections, the California Republican boasted that he would “have the votes” to become speaker of the House. A couple of days after the midterms, the GOP leader realized he did not, in fact, have the votes.
MSNBC
McCarthy, McConnell find they’re once again not on the same page
The deadline to prevent a government shutdown was Friday. To prevent that outcome, congressional leaders agreed to approve a stopgap spending bill on Thursday that would keep the government’s lights on, and as NBC News reported, it passed the Senate easily. The Senate voted Thursday to pass a one-week...
