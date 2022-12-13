Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
Toys for Tots cancels one-day registration event due to lack of donations
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The U.S. Marines canceled a one-day registration blitz planned for later this week in North Charleston because of limited toy donations. The event was scheduled to take place at the North Charleston Athletic Center on Dec. 17. But U.S. Marines in charge of the local distribution said they have seen […]
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Cupcake In South Carolina
Whether you are celebrating a birthday or just have a sweet tooth, cupcakes are a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert. Using Yelp reviews and ratings, Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state and where you can find them. While there is no shortage of the sweet treats across South Carolina, only one bakery could take the top spot.
live5news.com
Big Brother program gives back to Lowcountry school
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Children at Jane Edwards Elementary School celebrated the joy of the holiday season with their Big Brother/Little Sister Christmas Extravaganza hosted by the Multicultural Club of Baptist Hill. The club originally began in New York City and made its way right here in the Lowcountry....
live5news.com
Charleston police help with special escort to deliver gifts to the Ronald McDonald House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department helped out the big man from the North Pole with an escort ride on Wednesday. The officers in black and blue organized a motorcade for the man in red, through the downtown area stopping to collect gifts for children and adults in need.
live5news.com
Local distillery creating 50+ jobs thanks to $10 million investment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One of Charleston’s first distilleries since prohibition is expanding. The Striped Pig is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery looking to create over 50 jobs due to a $10 million investment. Located in North Charleston, The Striped Pig Distillery will be expanding and adding 24,000...
Charleston City Paper
Olde Colony Bakery’s new chapter
For Sheila and Peter Rix, the longtime owners of Mount Pleasant’s Olde Colony Bakery, a career spanning 31 years has recently come to a close. After decades at the Olde Colony helm, the couple announced their retirement in October. Local business partners — and self-proclaimed devotees of the bakery — Ben Gramling and Mikell Harper took over ownership of the Lowcountry institution.
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National Publication
A major national publication named two SC city neighborhoods the "friendliest U.S. city neighborhoods" - here's why.Photo byLocountry.com. South Carolina has gotten a lot of accolades over the years for its hospitality, and rightfully so. Well, the beautiful state can add yet another achievement to that long list! A major national publication released an article titled, "The 28 Friendliest Neighborhoods in U.S. Cities", and two cities in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city neighborhoods in SC made the list as well as other city neighborhoods that made the cut!
live5news.com
Charleston Animal Society offering special Christmas adoption services
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is working to get as many animals as possible adopted this Christmas. They’ll deliver your new pet right to your door Christmas Eve or Christmas Day as a festive surprise for your family. Waived fees and reduced fees are making...
Weeks left to claim $100K Powerball ticket sold in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston lottery player has just weeks to claim their $100,000 prize before the ticket expires. The $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Publix grocery store on Folly Road in July, according to South Carolina Education lottery officials. State law requires that tickets must be returned to the Columbia Claims Center […]
Spirit to Offer Nonstop Flights to Three Cities from Charleston International Airport
Spirit to Offer Three Nonstop Flights from Charleston International Airport. Good news for Charleston, South Carolina. Spirit Airlines is adding the Charleston International Airport (CHS) to its route map with daily, nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Newark (EWR), and Philadelphia (PHL). The new routes will start running in April 2023.
live5news.com
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to...
live5news.com
Joint Base Charleston looking for drivers to make Uber available on base
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Joint Base Charleston is looking for around 100 drivers to kick off a rideshare initiative to make Uber available on base. Chief Master Sergeant Rebecca Bateman, the Command Chief of the 628th Air Base Wing, said right now there are about 7,000 base residents, and zero rideshare opportunities on base.
live5news.com
3 Lowcountry natives named AP D2 All-Americans
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three former Lowcountry high school football players have been honored as Division 2 All-Americans by the Associated Press on Wednesday. Stratford alum Mario Anderson, Ft. Dorchester alum Davion Gilmore and Berkeley alum Tre Morrison each were named 1st team All-Americans by the AP. Anderson, who just...
live5news.com
Ralph H. Johnson VA hosting PACT Act information session for veterans
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System on Thursday is hosting an informational event about the PACT Act for veterans. The hospital says specialists in eligibility, enrollment and benefits claims will be at the North Charleston outpatient clinic from noon - 4 p.m. to answer questions.
crbjbizwire.com
The Cassina Group REALTOR® Robertson Allen Sells Record-Breaking Home in Hamlin Plantation
REALTOR® Robertson Allen of The Cassina Group represented the sellers of 4915 Sound View Drive in Mount Pleasant’s Hamlin Plantation. The waterfront home recently closed for $4,075,000, setting the record for the highest-priced home ever recorded in MLS for the neighborhood. The property went under contract quickly, after being on the market for just seven days.
abcnews4.com
'The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill' opens 2nd location in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, a fast-casual eatery, has opened its second location in Mount Pleasant. To celebrate the opening, the restaurant is hosting an Opa-Palooza celebration Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chances to win free food, and prizes, including...
live5news.com
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new, $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured $10.1...
Portuguese Man o’ Wars spotted on Sullivan’s Island
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Town officials are warning residents of the recent sighting of Portuguese Man o’ Wars on Sullivan’s Island beaches. Public Safety officials recovered multiple of the dangerous marine creatures, but no stings have been reported, according to Town Administrator Andy Benke. The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan with long, […]
live5news.com
Nonprofit dental clinic reopens after expansion
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Dental Outreach and Destiny Worship Center have partnered to provide dental care to hundreds of people in the community. Now, they’re looking to spread the word about the free services they provide. After a recent expansion to a new location, right next...
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Charleston County to benefit from multi-billion-dollar jet deal
A 10-year deal by United Airlines to purchase 100 new 787 Dreamliners from Boeing is expected to send glee throughout the North Charleston workforce that builds the jets. United Airlines this morning announced it would buy 100 jets — with the option to buy 100 more — in a fleet modernization deal that will stretch to 2032. The deal will add flexibility for United’s long-term strategic plan, but stability for the local workforce with the big order.
Comments / 0