Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship
Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. UAB
South Carolina has a pivotal matchup against UAB, and Gamecocks Digest has readers covered with all the latest updates.
Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report
Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
coladaily.com
Basketball tournaments happening across the Midlands
If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Midlands is the place to be over the next couple of weeks. Starting tonight, you can see high profile basketball across the Columbia area – both boys and girls – all the while mixing in holiday cheer with family and friends. Fans will not only get to see the top local teams, but they also will see the best teams from South Carolina as well as nationally.
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
Gamecocks commitments see significant jump in recruiting rankings
Two South Carolina commitments saw a significant increase in their respective recruiting rankings on Tuesday. Jalon Kilgore began the day as the No. 434 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. He was rated as an 89 and was listed as a three-star. Now, Kilgore is a...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Bradford yet to hear from Loggains but might see him this weekend
USC has one 2024 quarterback committed in Dante Reno, though it’s possible he’ll reclassify for 2023. The Gamecocks also have offered 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin and IMG Academy. Head coach Shane Beamer, former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield and former offensive analyst Nick Coleman recruited Bradford so well, he put them in his top four along with NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
walterborolive.com
Boise Cascade Company expanding South Carolina footprint with new Colleton County operations
Boise Cascade Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor for building materials, recently announced plans to expand its South Carolina operations with a new facility in Colleton County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 30 new jobs. “We are excited to be planning a branch location in Colleton County....
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
wearecamdenhs.com
Important Information, Policies & Procedures, Camden vs Lugoff Basketball Game
On Friday, December 16th the Varsity Basketball teams will be hosting their Rivals from across the river, the Lugoff Demons. Listed below are policies & procedures that need to be followed by all fans & spectators when entering the facility:. KCSD schools have a Clear Bag Policy, No Re-Entry, No...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
live5news.com
SC closing out record year in economic development deals, pushing past $10B in investments
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A new, $3.5-billion electric vehicle battery plant will soon call South Carolina home, with the Berkeley County project announced Wednesday marking the largest economic development deal in state history. It also caps a historic year for economic development overall for South Carolina, which has secured $10.1...
WIS-TV
Richland County Council approves $800 million investment in ‘Project Golden Eagle’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Project Golden Eagle was given the go-ahead by the Richland County Council Tuesday night. The project will bring 1800 jobs to the Blythewood area with an estimated $800 million investment. The company is being kept anonymous at the request of the state of South Carolina and the business until the deal is finalized.
live5news.com
Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
WIS-TV
Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
live5news.com
‘I’d never won anything big before’: Lowcountry lottery winner bags big prize
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman needed extra verification to confirm she took home a big prize playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I wasn’t sure if I actually won,” the woman said. She matched 11 words on her $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket to...
Comments / 0