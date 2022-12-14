If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Midlands is the place to be over the next couple of weeks. Starting tonight, you can see high profile basketball across the Columbia area – both boys and girls – all the while mixing in holiday cheer with family and friends. Fans will not only get to see the top local teams, but they also will see the best teams from South Carolina as well as nationally.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO