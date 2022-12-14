ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship

Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Four Cane Bay Cobras sign to play in college

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) – Four student athletes at Cane Bay High School signed to play at the next level on Thursday afternoon. One is staying close to home to play at Charleston Southern. The other three will take their talents to the Tarheel State. Cane Bay Signings: Alaina Nettles (basketball) – Charleston Southern Aniya […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report

Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Basketball tournaments happening across the Midlands

If you’re a high school basketball fan, the Midlands is the place to be over the next couple of weeks. Starting tonight, you can see high profile basketball across the Columbia area – both boys and girls – all the while mixing in holiday cheer with family and friends. Fans will not only get to see the top local teams, but they also will see the best teams from South Carolina as well as nationally.
LEXINGTON, SC
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Bradford yet to hear from Loggains but might see him this weekend

USC has one 2024 quarterback committed in Dante Reno, though it’s possible he’ll reclassify for 2023. The Gamecocks also have offered 2024 QB Jayden Bradford of Chapin and IMG Academy. Head coach Shane Beamer, former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Marcus Satterfield and former offensive analyst Nick Coleman recruited Bradford so well, he put them in his top four along with NC State, Penn State and Louisville.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

Lowcountry warming centers to open Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With cold weather in the forecast this weekend, two Lowcountry churches have decided to open their warming centers. Holy City Missions at Aldersgate UMC and Seacoast Summerville will open their centers Sunday night. Most warming centers will open when temperatures reach 35 degrees or below and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia’s plan to demolish blight is months behind schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Eight months and half a million dollars later, some of Columbia’s most run-down buildings are still standing. In April 2022, the Columbia City Council set aside $571,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to expedite the demolition of “vacant, abandoned, & hazardous” properties in the city.
COLUMBIA, SC

