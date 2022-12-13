Read full article on original website
Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell
TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
Texas city ranked in top 10 best small towns to retire in the U.S. in 2022 report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its beauty, sports, amazing food and its big cities, but there’s something to be said about the many small towns that truly make the Lone Star State what it is, a home. It’s the small towns of any state across the...
kaufmancounty.net
WE'RE MOVING!
All offices and courts currently located inside the Historic Courthouse at 100 W Mulberry St. in Kaufman, TX will be moving to the new Kaufman County Justice Center at 1902 US Highway 175 in Kaufman, TX 75142 on December 19, 2022. Notices will go out on social media and the...
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple
SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
wtaw.com
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons
One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas Bourbon Club Is One of DFW’s Most Exclusive Private Groups
If there is one thing to know about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that there are about 140 members and more than 3,000 on the waiting list. If you need to know one more thing about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that the club had just three members in 2017.
proclaimerscv.com
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire
Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
Here's where in Southeast Texas you can watch the PNG state championship game against South Oak Cliff
PORT NECHES, Texas — On Friday evening Port Neches-Groves fans will be cheering for their team to win its first title since 1975. Port Neches-Groves High School hasn't been to the playoffs for a chance at the state championship since 1999. The Indians last won a state title in...
accessinternational.media
Holt-owned renter buys in Texas
Rental company Texas First Rentals, a division of Caterpillar dealer Holt, has acquired Texas based rental business Rental One for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2004 in Colleyville, Texas, Rental One offers storage containers, construction equipment and concrete, safety, erosion control and construction supplies. Texas First Rentals said the deal...
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student
A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
