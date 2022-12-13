ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

Employee dies after work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell

TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell. At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
TERRELL, TX
All offices and courts currently located inside the Historic Courthouse at 100 W Mulberry St. in Kaufman, TX will be moving to the new Kaufman County Justice Center at 1902 US Highway 175 in Kaufman, TX 75142 on December 19, 2022. Notices will go out on social media and the...
KAUFMAN, TX
Respect for Marriage Act benefits local couple

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law on Tuesday. It creates federal protection for same-sex marriages, but it does not require states to guarantee equal rights for same-sex couples. Vanessa Haas, of Sulphur Springs, married her wife Jessica almost two years...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCHUGH, PHOEBE RAE; W/F; POB: WICHITA KS; AGE: 46; ADDRESS: COLLEYVILLE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/METLIFE;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Electric Fences Coming To Five State Prisons

One way the state prison system plans to address employee shortages is to add electric fences. $28 million dollars of contracts were approved during the December 9, 2022 meeting of the state prison board to install nearly six miles of electric fences as recommended by director Bryan Collier and facilities director Ron Hudson.
TEXAS STATE
Two Unclaimed $1M Mega Millions Purchased in Texas Will Expire

Texas residents, check your lottery tickets. According to the Texas Lottery, two winning tickets for $1M Mega Millions from the lottery on July 29 have not yet been claimed. The two tickets were purchased in the cities of Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. The first ticket was bought at RaceTrac #099,...
TEXAS STATE
Holt-owned renter buys in Texas

Rental company Texas First Rentals, a division of Caterpillar dealer Holt, has acquired Texas based rental business Rental One for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2004 in Colleyville, Texas, Rental One offers storage containers, construction equipment and concrete, safety, erosion control and construction supplies. Texas First Rentals said the deal...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Plano Football Coach Resigns

After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
PLANO, TX
Grand Prairie HS Coach Accused of Inappropriate Relationship with Student

A Grand Prairie High School football coach has resigned after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. According to the Grand Prairie ISD, on Dec. 4 they were notified by the Grand Prairie Police that 28-year-old teacher and coach Kenrick Burns had been accused of having a relationship with an 18-year-old female student.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX

