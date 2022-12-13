ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

WCVB

Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker tapped to be next NCAA president

Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. The NCAA cited Baker's bipartisan leadership and decades of experience heading up transformations in the private and public sector. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization...
WCVB

Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
MAINE STATE
WCVB

Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart

PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCVB

WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-fil-A feast from front porch in Florida

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man caught a hungry bear on camera stealing his Chick-fil-A delivery order right off his front porch. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad...weird," the homeowner is heard saying on the recording.
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
OHIO STATE
WCVB

Man injured in 25-foot fall from tree on Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 53-year-old man was air-lifted to a hospital Wednesday after falling from a tree on Cape Cod. Centerville Fire said he was doing tree work on his property on Patriot Way when he fell. The man's injuries are considered serious. No other details were immediately available.
WCVB

Video: Wet morning commute ahead as storm hits

The storm will start early Friday morning, bringing in rain, wet snow and gusty winds. North and central areas of Massachusetts will get snow. The snow line will move towards the eastern coast going into Saturday, and the rest of Massachusetts will see some snow.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

