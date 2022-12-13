Read full article on original website
Gov.-elect Maura Healey outlines her developing plans for education, MBTA, housing, climate
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov.-Elect Maura Healey revealed details about her approaches to several significant challenges facing the state and her upcoming administration on Friday. It was her first sit-down interview since herhistoric election win. The interview recorded at NewsCenter 5's studio will be broadcast in its entirety on...
Outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker tapped to be next NCAA president
Outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has been tapped to be the next NCAA president, the association announced Thursday. The NCAA cited Baker's bipartisan leadership and decades of experience heading up transformations in the private and public sector. "I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization...
Massachusetts group in need of donations to buy toys for kids in need
BOSTON — Buzzing with activity just days before Christmas, Toys4Joys is once again trying to make sure every child in Massachusetts gets a toy this holiday season. Dr. James Rifino and Harry Pihl are the co-founders of the group, which started as a housewarming party in 2002. Now, they...
Massachusetts minimum wage to increase as the new year begins
BOSTON — The Massachusetts minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour beginning on Jan. 1 as part of alaw passed in 2018. Tipped employees will also get a service rate rise and will be paid $6.75 per hour from the beginning of next year. The increase is part...
Man wanted by Mass. State Police for deadly 1991 Attleboro stabbing captured in Guatemala
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — A fugitive wanted for a murder that happened in Massachusetts more than 30 years ago is now in custody. State police said Mario R. Garcia, who is the suspect in a 1991 deadly stabbing in Attleboro, was captured Wednesday morning at a Guatemalan shrimp farm he was operating under an alias.
Video: Santa paddleboards across New England river
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — This Santa was using a different type of sleigh. A man dressed as Santa Claus was stand-up paddle boarding in the Piscataqua River. The Piscataqua River cuts between New Hampshire and Maine. The person who took the video said Drew Craig is an avid paddle boarder...
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell in Massachusetts during storm Dec. 16-17
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The long-duration storm that brought rain to most of the Boston region also brought snow to other parts of Massachusetts, and StormTeam 5 said the snow will continue to accumulate into Saturday for some. Info: Closings, Delays | Weather Alerts | Interactive Radar. The National Weather...
Twin sisters from New York give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from New York are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day apart, on April 7 and 8 of this year.
WATCH: Sneaky bear steals Chick-fil-A feast from front porch in Florida
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man caught a hungry bear on camera stealing his Chick-fil-A delivery order right off his front porch. "All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and a large fry. Poof, just like that. He didn't want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad...weird," the homeowner is heard saying on the recording.
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Ohio home
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a home in Ohio, a must-see this holiday season. Many of the inflatables include Christmas classics like Santa Clause, reindeer and snowmen. Some others include Pixar and Disney characters, and even some Star Wars inflatables.
Man injured in 25-foot fall from tree on Cape Cod
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A 53-year-old man was air-lifted to a hospital Wednesday after falling from a tree on Cape Cod. Centerville Fire said he was doing tree work on his property on Patriot Way when he fell. The man's injuries are considered serious. No other details were immediately available.
Video: Storm bringing snow for some, rain near coast
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Much of northern New England will be under a winter storm watch starting late Thursday. In Massachusetts, the storm will bring wintry mix to inland areas and rain near the coast.
Video: Wet morning commute ahead as storm hits
The storm will start early Friday morning, bringing in rain, wet snow and gusty winds. North and central areas of Massachusetts will get snow. The snow line will move towards the eastern coast going into Saturday, and the rest of Massachusetts will see some snow.
After first gift swiped in white elephant exchange, woman ends up with $175K lottery ticket
Ever played the white elephant gift exchange game?. Imagine someone swipes your gift worth $25, and you end up with $175,000. That's exactly what happened to a woman in Louisville. According to the Kentucky Lottery, Lori Janes works at Harmon Dental Center as the office manager and treatment coordinator. She...
