ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!

Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Lima News

Living with Children: Daughter needs to sleep in her own bed regardless of drama

Q: Several months ago, my husband and I allowed our 5-year-old daughter to sleep with us for a couple of nights. We thought this was innocent, but she began crying hysterically when we tried to move her back to her own bed. We compromised by letting her keep her iPad with her until she fell asleep but quickly realized that her device keeps her awake well past OUR bedtime. If we try to make her turn it off, she becomes highly agitated and it’s just not worth it. How can we get her back in her own bed without dramatics?
Farm and Dairy

Enjoy every exhausting moment of motherhood

Today, my kids and I went to a holiday gathering. I got to hold one friend’s baby and chat with another friend who is pregnant with twins. Looking at these women’s tired faces, I couldn’t help but marvel at how recently it was me, dripping with babies, underslept and overwhelmed, trying to keep us all alive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy