4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
TODAY.com
Mom’s simple trick for defusing her toddler’s tantrum is going viral because it works
If toddler tantrums are testing your patience, try doing zoomies. Not only will your kid stop crying, but you also feel calmer, according to one Georgia mom. Zoomies, or frenetic random activity periods (FRAPS), is the term used to describe when dogs suddenly start racing around to burn off energy.
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Lima News
Living with Children: Daughter needs to sleep in her own bed regardless of drama
Q: Several months ago, my husband and I allowed our 5-year-old daughter to sleep with us for a couple of nights. We thought this was innocent, but she began crying hysterically when we tried to move her back to her own bed. We compromised by letting her keep her iPad with her until she fell asleep but quickly realized that her device keeps her awake well past OUR bedtime. If we try to make her turn it off, she becomes highly agitated and it’s just not worth it. How can we get her back in her own bed without dramatics?
Exhausted Bartender Cheered for 'Ruining Wedding' by Walking Out Mid-Shift
"It goes without saying that I no longer have a job there, but it's a relief," said the former bartender.
Mom accidentally lists baby for sale in hilarious post: Need it ‘gone today’
Lucy Battle was flooded with funny messages on Facebook, with some even asking if they could exchange kids.
Farm and Dairy
Enjoy every exhausting moment of motherhood
Today, my kids and I went to a holiday gathering. I got to hold one friend’s baby and chat with another friend who is pregnant with twins. Looking at these women’s tired faces, I couldn’t help but marvel at how recently it was me, dripping with babies, underslept and overwhelmed, trying to keep us all alive.
Exhausted mother apologizes to neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby
When new parents wrote a nice message, their neighbors were moved to tears. One mother wrote a letter of warning to her neighbors ahead of sleep training her baby as a nice gesture. The fatigued mom and her partner posted a message on each of their neighbors' doors, explaining that they were trying the "cry-it-out" technique.
He sat down on a bench at the airport. Then his future husband sat down next to him
James Sanford crossed paths with Daron Fowler at Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic in 2013. Here's how the two went from strangers at an airport to a married couple.
She spent 8 years and her life savings to make a 'grandma action star.' It was worth it
With Spirit-nominated 'Leonor Will Never Die,' Martika Ramirez Escobar pays homage to macho Filipino actioners — with inspiration from her grandmother.
Are you an immigrant? We want to hear about the final moments in your home country
The memory of leaving home is one that can never be erased.
