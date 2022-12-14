ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Scores

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aloha 51, Roosevelt 43

Baker 53, Fruitland, Idaho 30

Banks 53, Valley Catholic 24

Barlow 65, Liberty 32

Bonanza 39, Illinois Valley 31

Burns 57, Grant Union 27

Camas Valley 28, Rogue River 21

Century 66, Hillsboro 54

Clatskanie 68, Portland Adventist 34

Condon 57, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 16

Coquille 47, Oakland 34

Corvallis 72, McKay 33

Cottage Grove 39, Sisters 30

Country Christian 55, St. Stephens Academy 19

Crescent Valley 46, South Albany 32

Creswell 60, Junction City 51

Crook County 53, Caldera 35

Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 77, Gold Beach 25

Douglas 57, Reedsport 9

East Linn Christian 46, Kennedy 19

Echo 46, Heppner 15

Elgin 35, Joseph 23

Forest Grove 48, Westview 39

Horizon Christian Tualatin 45, Warrenton 27

Irrigon 42, Riverside 38, OT

Jefferson PDX 56, Lakeridge 39

Jesuit 88, West Linn 41

Lakeview 51, Modoc, Calif. 21

Lebanon 46, Central 44

Lewiston, Idaho 58, Pendleton 23

Lowell 40, Yoncalla 31

Mannahouse Christian 23, Horizon Christian Hood River 17

McNary 48, Bend 18

Monroe 48, Umpqua Valley Christian 46

Mountain View 48, Thurston 31

Mountainside 39, Franklin 33

Nelson 39, Lake Oswego 27

New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 19

Newberg 55, Grant 39

North Lake/Paisley 38, Chiloquin 36

North Medford 54, Ashland 16

Nyssa 56, New Plymouth, Idaho 24

Open Door 48, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 19

Oregon Episcopal 42, Rainier 21

Payette, Idaho 32, Ontario 18

Pleasant Hill 58, North Valley 15

Prosser, Wash. 69, Hermiston 63

Regis 64, Dayton 35

Santiam 30, Scio 23

Santiam Christian 53, Harrisburg 34

Sherwood 54, Oregon City 51

Silverton 40, Woodburn 18

Southridge 49, Glencoe 44

Sprague 55, Churchill 51

Springfield 67, Wilsonville 27

St. Mary’s Academy 44, McDaniel 18

St. Paul 53, Perrydale 6

Stanfield 69, South Wasco County 39

Summit 70, South Eugene 20

Sutherlin 60, Mazama 39

Taft 46, Elmira 32

Tigard 44, Wells 29

Tualatin 48, Cleveland 34

West Albany 43, Dallas 18

West Salem 56, Sheldon 54

Willamette 51, Ridgeview 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Waldport vs. Sheridan, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Akr. Hoban, Ohio 62, Culver Academy 32 Andrean 84, Hobart 58 Bedford N. Lawrence 69, Evansville Mater Dei 35
The Associated Press

Richardson's 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time. Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers. Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

