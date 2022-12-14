Tuesday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 69, Fruitland, Idaho 65
Banks 52, Valley Catholic 35
Bonanza 70, Illinois Valley 59
Burns 70, Grant Union 48
Cascade 67, The Dalles 54
Central 73, Lebanon 53
Chiloquin 53, North Lake/Paisley 46
Churchill 41, Sunset 39
Clatskanie 56, Portland Adventist 47
Columbia Christian 59, Trinity 22
Condon 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 12
Corvallis 50, McKay 40
Cottage Grove 73, Sisters 56
Country Christian 68, St. Stephens Academy 16
Crater 70, Roseburg 69
Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 64
Crook County 69, Caldera 47
Crosshill Christian 61, C.S. Lewis 17
David Douglas 75, Franklin 61
De La Salle 68, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 50
Douglas 73, Reedsport 41
East Linn Christian 43, Kennedy 42
Gladstone 64, Tillamook 43
Glencoe 58, Aloha 46
Gold Beach 88, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 79
Grants Pass 49, Sprague 38
Gresham 95, Lake Oswego 72
Harrisburg 50, Santiam Christian 48
Henley 59, Yreka, Calif. 41
Heppner 69, Echo 59
Irrigon 50, Riverside 49
Jefferson PDX 72, Westview 55
Joseph 44, Elgin 23
Junction City 59, Creswell 34
Klamath 51, St. Mary’s 40
La Pine 47, Sutherlin 19
Lewiston, Idaho 72, Pendleton 31
Liberty 63, Lakeridge 55
Lincoln 69, Jesuit 66
Lowell 76, Yoncalla 46
Mannahouse Christian 69, Horizon Christian Hood River 25
Marshfield 44, Siuslaw 41
McNary 68, Forest Grove 49
Monroe 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 41
Mountain View 53, Thurston 39
Mountainside 71, Benson 61, OT
New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 47
North Bend 69, Brookings-Harbor 47
North Eugene 58, Willamette 50
North Marion 75, Molalla 43
North Salem 59, Newberg 46
Oakland 58, Coquille 57
Open Door 78, Portland Waldorf 32
Oregon City 68, Nelson 48
Parma, Idaho 81, Vale 78, OT
Payette, Idaho 55, Ontario 42
Perrydale 35, St. Paul 25
Phoenix 47, Eagle Point 42
Pleasant Hill 75, North Valley 37
Ridgeview 48, Marist 47
Rogue River 30, Camas Valley 29
Santiam 85, Scio 24
Sheldon 75, Springfield 30
Sheridan 38, Waldport 34
Sherman 79, Gilchrist 33
South Eugene 74, Southridge 73
South Wasco County 86, Stanfield 70
Tigard 65, Wells 56
Touchet, Wash. 50, Griswold 20
Triangle Lake 44, Mapleton 17
Tualatin 77, Sherwood 58
Warrenton 53, Horizon Christian Tualatin 37
West Albany 69, Dallas 33
West Linn 72, West Salem 53
Willamette Valley Christian 57, Oregon School for Deaf 17
Woodburn 53, Silverton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Days Creek vs. Central Christian, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
