Idaho State

Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 69, Fruitland, Idaho 65

Banks 52, Valley Catholic 35

Bonanza 70, Illinois Valley 59

Burns 70, Grant Union 48

Cascade 67, The Dalles 54

Central 73, Lebanon 53

Chiloquin 53, North Lake/Paisley 46

Churchill 41, Sunset 39

Clatskanie 56, Portland Adventist 47

Columbia Christian 59, Trinity 22

Condon 52, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 12

Corvallis 50, McKay 40

Cottage Grove 73, Sisters 56

Country Christian 68, St. Stephens Academy 16

Crater 70, Roseburg 69

Crescent Valley 65, South Albany 64

Crook County 69, Caldera 47

Crosshill Christian 61, C.S. Lewis 17

David Douglas 75, Franklin 61

De La Salle 68, King’s Way Christian School, Wash. 50

Douglas 73, Reedsport 41

East Linn Christian 43, Kennedy 42

Gladstone 64, Tillamook 43

Glencoe 58, Aloha 46

Gold Beach 88, Del Norte-Crescent City, Calif. 79

Grants Pass 49, Sprague 38

Gresham 95, Lake Oswego 72

Harrisburg 50, Santiam Christian 48

Henley 59, Yreka, Calif. 41

Heppner 69, Echo 59

Irrigon 50, Riverside 49

Jefferson PDX 72, Westview 55

Joseph 44, Elgin 23

Junction City 59, Creswell 34

Klamath 51, St. Mary’s 40

La Pine 47, Sutherlin 19

Lewiston, Idaho 72, Pendleton 31

Liberty 63, Lakeridge 55

Lincoln 69, Jesuit 66

Lowell 76, Yoncalla 46

Mannahouse Christian 69, Horizon Christian Hood River 25

Marshfield 44, Siuslaw 41

McNary 68, Forest Grove 49

Monroe 54, Umpqua Valley Christian 41

Mountain View 53, Thurston 39

Mountainside 71, Benson 61, OT

New Hope Christian 52, Riddle 47

North Bend 69, Brookings-Harbor 47

North Eugene 58, Willamette 50

North Marion 75, Molalla 43

North Salem 59, Newberg 46

Oakland 58, Coquille 57

Open Door 78, Portland Waldorf 32

Oregon City 68, Nelson 48

Parma, Idaho 81, Vale 78, OT

Payette, Idaho 55, Ontario 42

Perrydale 35, St. Paul 25

Phoenix 47, Eagle Point 42

Pleasant Hill 75, North Valley 37

Ridgeview 48, Marist 47

Rogue River 30, Camas Valley 29

Santiam 85, Scio 24

Sheldon 75, Springfield 30

Sheridan 38, Waldport 34

Sherman 79, Gilchrist 33

South Eugene 74, Southridge 73

South Wasco County 86, Stanfield 70

Tigard 65, Wells 56

Touchet, Wash. 50, Griswold 20

Triangle Lake 44, Mapleton 17

Tualatin 77, Sherwood 58

Warrenton 53, Horizon Christian Tualatin 37

West Albany 69, Dallas 33

West Linn 72, West Salem 53

Willamette Valley Christian 57, Oregon School for Deaf 17

Woodburn 53, Silverton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Days Creek vs. Central Christian, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Richardson's 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson’s 156 career steals for third all-time. Rivaldo Soares scored 16 points and Brennan Rigsby added 14 for Oregon (7-5). The pair combined for eight of the Ducks’ 12 3-pointers. Tyler Robertson scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite had 12 and Kristian Sjolund 11 for Portland (8-6).
PORTLAND, OR
