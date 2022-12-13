Read full article on original website
Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Van Leeuwen launches new winter ice cream flavorsInna DBoulder, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Colorado Words that Out-of-Staters Find Impossible to Pronounce
Colorado vocab can be tricky at first, but most people find they can catch on pretty quickly after a few flubs and a little help from our neighbors. Before you worry too much about how to say towns, start with the word Colorado. There are two ways to say, Colorado....
Hikers are pooping all over Colorado's trails – but the tourism office has a plan
Thousands of free kits are being handed out to stop hikers and campers soiling the backcountry
KKTV
Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason
A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
What Are These ‘Ootboxes’ That Are Coming to Future Legends in Windsor?
A product featured on "Shark Tank" will be coming to Windsor's Future Legends, but what are they, exactly?. Future Legends Sports Complex in Windsor is really beginning to take shape, and they've just announced that they're brining in four of these "futuristic" buildings. What are they, exactly, and what will they be used for?
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18
COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
2 young Denver metro kids die from group A strep
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says two children, younger than school aged, have died from group A strep.
1310kfka.com
Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder
A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
This Is Colorado's Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?
With so many different options around Colorado, how do you know which holiday lights attractions are actually worth it? We went down to check out Luminova at Elitch Gardens for the first time this season, and we absolutely loved it! Check out these amazing pix of what we think is the very best holiday light attraction in all of Colorado.
Live updates: Most roads on eastern plains remain closed after snowstorm
A winter storm has brought blizzard warnings to northeastern Colorado and will drop more than a foot of snow in the mountains by the time it's over.
Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen
COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
No snow in Denver, 10 inches on the plains? Here’s why
The storm system that brought wind and snow to parts of Colorado Monday night into Tuesday was a tough storm to forecast.
Colorado weather: Why Monday night's winter storm will lead to a huge gap in metro area snowfall totals
DENVER — Picture this. You wake up on Tuesday morning in downtown Denver to maybe an inch or so of snow. You turn on 9NEWS, and you see a raging blizzard at Denver International Airport, with six or more inches of snow blowing around. That's an entirely realistic outcome....
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Colorado boy injured in Belize headed home to Colorado thanks to a viewer
After Denver7 shared the story of Stefan Keryan, an 8-year-old who was hurt while on vacation with his family in Belize, the owner of Peak Medevac reached out and offered to go pick him up for free.
