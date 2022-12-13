ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

schsnews.org

Unified Bowling: A Team of Champs

Blissful joy and pride were the emotions felt on November 10th when the Unified Bowling Team moved on to compete in the State Championship. It was an incredible day for all of the people involved, they were able to connect even more. The hard work that the players, coaches, and mentors had put into the season paid off in the best way possible. It was a thrilling moment of the 2022-2023 season.
LONGMONT, CO
schsnews.org

Silver Creek High School Dance Team Takes on State

With fall sports coming to a close and winter sports just starting up, dancers are getting ready for their big moment. The Silver Creek Dance Team is hard at work preparing for their biggest part of the season: State Competition. In addition to performing on the sidelines at football games,...
LONGMONT, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland

It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
CRESTED BUTTE, CO
KKTV

Winter storm closes roads in eastern Colorado: Full list here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A number of roads in Colorado are shut down due to an ongoing winter storm. While conditions are relatively quiet in the Pikes Peak region, our 11 Breaking Weather team says heavy snow will continue Tuesday for the far northeastern plains, with the biggest impacts seen from I-70 and north. More on that forecast can be read here.
COLORADO STATE
Brittany Anas

See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseason

A fox in the stands at Coors Field.Photo byColorado Rockies / Twitter. (Denver, Colo) Dinger, you may have some competition for the Rockies mascot role. The Colorado Rockies’ Twitter account posted adorable photos of foxes exploring and playing in the empty off-season stadium.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 16-18

COLORADO, USA — Colorado celebrates winter's arrival next week with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and more. Christmas in Color, Denver Zoo Lights, Blossoms of Light, A Hudson Christmas, Camp Christmas, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, Ice at Gaylord Rockies, and Winter Wonderlights are just some of the must-see traditions in Denver and Colorado this weekend along with annual productions of "The Nutcracker," "Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum," and "A Christmas Carol."
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Frederick High School senior killed in Aurora triple murder

A Frederick High School student was among those killed in a triple murder in Aurora. Marisol Espindola was a senior at the Longmont school and had wanted to become a veterinarian. She was among three family members shot to death in an Aurora home over the weekend. Christopher Martinez, 21, is accused in the killings. Grief counseling is being offered to students at Frederick High.
AURORA, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This Is Colorado's Best Holiday Lights Attraction. Have You Been?

With so many different options around Colorado, how do you know which holiday lights attractions are actually worth it? We went down to check out Luminova at Elitch Gardens for the first time this season, and we absolutely loved it! Check out these amazing pix of what we think is the very best holiday light attraction in all of Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Truck drivers wait more than 30 hours for interstate to reopen

COLORADO, USA — For an industry that’s built on constant movement, everything stopped this week. Major roads in northeastern Colorado are finally open again more than a day and a half after being closed for a blizzard. The closures left a lot of truckers stranded at rest areas with no other option but to sit and wait.
COLORADO STATE

