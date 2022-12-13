ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

Orchid-shaped villa is rare beautiful combination of nature-inspired architecture and luxurious living

Orchids are some of the most famously precious plant species just for how specific their cultivation needs are. An orchid is easily 30-50 times more expensive than a rose, so it only made sense that Thilina Liyanage chose that flower as inspiration for his luxury villa design, located somewhere on the banks of a rocky creek. The Orchid Villa is a rather eye-catching jewel emerging out of the wilderness. The luxury holiday home sits away from civilization, providing its residents with the perfect getaway residence for a weekend or two. The multi-level residence comes with living quarters on the lower floor, a private pool on the terrace, and a cantilever hammock that hangs right above an adjoining lake, giving you an incredible lounging spot to watch the sunsets.
housebeautiful.com

How to Choose White Paint Colors, According to Interior Designers

Contrary to popular belief, there are as many shades of white as there are blue, red, and any other hue on the color wheel. Therefore, this can make finding the perfect white paint colors tricky. Overall, there are several factors to consider including undertones, brightness, and, of course, the room that’s about to undergo a makeover. Lucky for you, we’ve tapped several industry experts for foolproof advice.
housebeautiful.com

Etsy's top decor trends for 2023 revealed

With the new year around the corner, Etsy has released its top home decor trends for 2023. From the colours of the year (yes, there are two) to the next big thing in interiors, there's plenty to be excited about for the months ahead. The online marketplace, which has forecast...
The Associated Press

Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish

BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
Robb Report

A Custom Saint-Louis Crystal Chandelier—and a Trip to Paris

The French cristallerie Saint-Louis has made some of Europe’s most elegant drinking glasses since 1586, and royals from King Louis XV to the court of Nepal have commissioned its wares. But the company’s artisans also turn its fine crystal into lighting, with designs that run from baroque to avant-garde. Saint-Louis will help a Robb Report reader design a custom chandelier during an exclusive three-day trip to France. You and a guest will fly business class round-trip to Paris, where you’ll visit the flagship showroom and enjoy a private tour of the legendary Comédie-Française theater, home to a 6,200-piece Saint-Louis fixture that...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Miami’s best new hotels for 2022

It’s that time of year, when the art world descends upon Miami for the bacchanalian moving feast known as Art Basel. And as the global glitterati and influential tastemakers head to Magic City, they demand stylish digs in which to rest their pretty heads. Enter a new batch of hotels that aim to reinvent the party retreat, the classy resort or the hipster hangout. Welcome to the latest edition of modern Miami’s scene-stealing escapes. Arlo Wynwood | 2217 NW Miami Court Finally, a hotel in the city’s creative hub — and it couldn’t come at a more clutch moment. If all goes...
MIAMI, FL
thenordroom.com

Pantone Color of the Year 2023: Interior Design Inspiration

It’s a big day when paint company Pantone announces their Color of the Year. The 2023 Pantone Color of the Year is a color that is already trending in the fashion and beauty world and it is expected that it will now make its way to interior design as well.
House Digest

Is Encaustic Tile Out Of Style?

This highly patterned tile trend has been brightening kitchens, hallways, and backsplashes for years, but is its time in the spotlight coming to an end?

Comments / 0

Community Policy