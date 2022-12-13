ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

WTOP

Maryland hunters put hunger in their sights

Food pantries are busier than ever, and during the holidays, those who have the means are usually happy to help keep them stocked with items to donate. But hunters have their own ways to help, and Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, a group in the Hagerstown, Maryland, area, is asking for help this holiday season through its Hunt Down Hunger campaign.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

A gift guide for the entire family

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list this year may be a little tough. We're putting your mind at ease with a gift guide your family is sure to love. Lifestyle Expert Lana Rae shares what's trending.
BALTIMORE, MD
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
GREENCASTLE, PA
fox5dc.com

Preteens steal packages in Montgomery County

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County neighborhood has been plagued by package thieves over the last few days, and when neighbors checked their security cameras, they couldn’t believe the age of the culprits. Huda Mistry had a package stolen and posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
104.1 WIKY

Fireman Loses Everything In House Fire

German Township Fire Department was called to the 11500 block of St. Wendel Road to battle a fire at a home for one of their own. It happened Thursday morning around 8:00. The home belonged to Division Chief Nick Eickoff. He lost everything including his two dogs Kate and Ducky.
GERMANTOWN, MD
wmar2news

Ice Ice Baby

What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!. Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Concern for Missing 29-Year-Old Woman

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Germantown. Sha Li Zhang was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the 23400 block of Clarksridge Road in...
CLARKSBURG, MD
popville.com

“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”

Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Park Police Officer Adopts Abandoned Dog Found Tied to a Tree in Germantown

On November 23, Officer Avellan of Montgomery County Park Police responded to a call at Gunners Lake Park in Germantown for a dog that had been abandoned and left tied to a tree. The dog was taken to Montgomery County’s Animal Service and Adoption Center shelter that night, but was never claimed. Earlier this week, Officer Avellan retuned to the shelter and has adopted the dog– he named her Maple.
GERMANTOWN, MD

