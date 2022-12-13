Read full article on original website
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks registerWatchful EyeVirginia State
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How One Man's Love of Christmas Lights Has Sparked Community JoyUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
How One Loudoun Home Decks Out for CharityUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
WTOP
Maryland hunters put hunger in their sights
Food pantries are busier than ever, and during the holidays, those who have the means are usually happy to help keep them stocked with items to donate. But hunters have their own ways to help, and Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry, a group in the Hagerstown, Maryland, area, is asking for help this holiday season through its Hunt Down Hunger campaign.
WSET
After no pickups in weeks, trash piles up on Va. community's streets, attracting wildlife
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — Trash is piling up on the streets of a community in Virginia after residents say no one has picked up the garbage since late November. WJLA spotted wildlife including squirrels and even turkey vultures picking at the trash in the large London Towne community of Centreville, and many bags have holes in them as a result.
Shop Small with Stevie: Wockenfuss Candies
"We have lots of candy year round but especially for the holidays," Smith said. "We get a lot of special candies so people can have a variety of what they're looking for for the holidays."
foxbaltimore.com
A gift guide for the entire family
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list this year may be a little tough. We're putting your mind at ease with a gift guide your family is sure to love. Lifestyle Expert Lana Rae shares what's trending.
"Christmas in the Corn" offers unique holiday display in Carroll County
Ready to celebrate the farming life this Christmas? One Carroll County farm is offering a special "Christmas in the Corn" attraction, with more than 1 million lights
Want to Start the New Year $1,000 Richer?
There is an opportunity to win $1,000 on New Year’s Eve at the first Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop! All you need to do is be present at the celebration. Indoor activities start at 5PM with outdoor activities starting at 7PM. The winner will be announced at 8:45PM at Chambers Fort Park.
Demolition of Target store marks the beginning of Mondawmin Mall's Renaissance
Work begins to demolish the former Target store at Mondawmin Mall in West Baltimore paving the way for a new community hub that will provide services to the community.
wfmd.com
Driving Could Be Tricky As Frederick County, Surrounding Jurisdictions Face The First Winter Storm Of The Season
Residents are urged to take it slow if they must drive on Thursday. Frederick, Md (KM) The first winter precipitation of the season forecast for Thursday could make traveling very dangerous, especially with freezing rain and possibly sleet in the forecast. The National Weather Service has placed Frederick and Carroll...
Jaws of life used to rescue person trapped in horrific I-695 crash
A horrific crash scene overnight Friday in Towson. Rescue crews were called around 4:45am to the inner loop of I-695, just prior to the Providence Road exit.
Central Pa. creamery damaged in fire; GoFundMe launched
A Cumberland County creamery is asked for the public’s help rebuilding after fire tore through the business. An early Tuesday morning electrical fire in Newburg destroyed Keswick Creamery’s milking parlor, milk house and cheese plant, according to a GoFundMe organized to help the business rebuild. All of the...
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
fox5dc.com
Preteens steal packages in Montgomery County
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County neighborhood has been plagued by package thieves over the last few days, and when neighbors checked their security cameras, they couldn’t believe the age of the culprits. Huda Mistry had a package stolen and posted about it on her neighborhood’s Facebook group and the...
104.1 WIKY
Fireman Loses Everything In House Fire
German Township Fire Department was called to the 11500 block of St. Wendel Road to battle a fire at a home for one of their own. It happened Thursday morning around 8:00. The home belonged to Division Chief Nick Eickoff. He lost everything including his two dogs Kate and Ducky.
wmar2news
Ice Ice Baby
What a mess this morning! The freezing rain is creating icy conditions on roads north and west of the I-95 corridor, where road temperatures are below freezing! Any roads left untreated will be very slippery!. Patchy ice is possible near I-95 but a glaze of ice and higher ice amounts...
Here's When The Final Full-Service Maryland Sears Will Be Closing At Francis Scott Key Mall
One of the final full-service Sears locations in the country that still stands in Maryland is not long for this world and will soon be shut down, according to reports.Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick, one of the few active brick-and-motor locations still standing from the once-great…
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing 29-Year-Old Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 29-year-old from Germantown. Sha Li Zhang was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, December 15, 2022, in the 23400 block of Clarksridge Road in...
One Dead, Three Injured In Massive Chain Reaction Route 100 Crash In Maryland
One person is dead and three are injured after a violent crash in Glen Burnie, authorities say.Police located the victims after responding to westbound Route 100 at southbound I-97 for reports of a multiple-vehicle crash around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, according to Anne Arundel County police.I…
popville.com
“Seen in the best Peruvian chicken joint in all the land”
Thanks to Melissa for sending from Huacatay Chicken. Huacatay, Peruvian style chicken, opened in Edgewood back in 2016. 2314 4th Street, NE (just off Rhode Island Ave) Located at 2314 4th St NE. Washington, DC. We offer a wide array of fresh food – huacatay salad, machu picchu salad, huacatay burger, 6″ huacatay sandwich, lomo saltado, palta rellena, ceviche, and whole chicken with 6 sauces. We use the freshest ingredients in preparing our food to provide the best quality and taste. Try our delicious food today!”
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Park Police Officer Adopts Abandoned Dog Found Tied to a Tree in Germantown
On November 23, Officer Avellan of Montgomery County Park Police responded to a call at Gunners Lake Park in Germantown for a dog that had been abandoned and left tied to a tree. The dog was taken to Montgomery County’s Animal Service and Adoption Center shelter that night, but was never claimed. Earlier this week, Officer Avellan retuned to the shelter and has adopted the dog– he named her Maple.
