Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
livingetc.com
Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 – I have some thoughts on this 'fearless' choice
As another year draws to a close, there's one very important date left in the design calendar we've been patiently awaiting – the announcement of Pantone's Color of the Year for 2023. Nowadays, there are a lot of Colors of the Year for 2023, with every paint brand announcing...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Collection
Drama! Intrigue! Intricacy! Ooh, la-la. Ever since Victoria Beckham climbed the formidable steps of her first Parisian runway this September, a certain air of mystery has filled her London ateliers. “It’s a powerful femininity that’s quite seductive and alluring,” she said during a preview for her follow-up collection for pre-fall. Her words couldn’t have painted a greater contrast to the pragmatic glamour that defined the first 10 years of her brand. Now, she is changing the conversation. Her spiritual move to Paris—with its haute couture appointments and avant-garde esotericism—is ushering in a courageous but confident paradigm shift for Beckham that was evident even in a commercial proposal like her pre-collection.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Turn Your Jet Into an Artist’s Canvas
Graffiti artist Cyril Phan, known by the nom de plume Cyril Kongo, or just his street name, Kongo, has become an international star, famed for combining vivid colors, lettering and subjects ranging from fireworks to flowers in exuberant paintings and murals. The Toulouse, France, native started by tagging walls in Paris and made his mark on New York in the late ’80s, when he painted monumental murals, some measuring 50 feet by 150 feet, in the Bronx. In the past decade, he has been a frequent collaborator of luxury brands, creating a series of silk scarves for Hermès, a brightly...
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
yankodesign.com
This glistening electric sports car with a concealed driver’s cabin is fit for our cyberpunk future
Well-known Chinese automotive pro GAC Group has just popped up an advanced design studio in Milan which is their first ever in Europe. While there are no plans to open one in the US as of now, the complete focus of the event centered on the flamboyant two-seater concept to dive into the countless surprises set on the horizon.
For a Winter Getaway, Fairmont Mayakoba Is Top-Notch Luxury Travel
Barely a two-hour flight away, the beaches of Cancun are an easy sell for Miami residents, especially since discerning travelers know the state of Quintana Roo is so much more than its most infamous party town. Beyond the reaches of Cancun, nestled within Playa del Carmen, lies the gated community resort enclave that’s quickly becoming a global hotspot: Mayakoba. If you’ve heard people talk about it with a slightly awestruck tone, well, they’re right; across 620 acres of lagoons, jungles and beaches, this private community strives first and foremost to maintain the natural habitat of the region, populating its lush confines with four luxury resorts including Andaz, The Banyan Tree, Rosewood and Fairmont. All four of them are stunning, mostly due to the incredible ecosystem they’re built into, not on top of or around.
hypebeast.com
Sydney Gets a New Modern Art Gallery Designed by SANAA
The Art Gallery of New South Wales officially reigned in an exciting new era over the weekend as it opened its Sydney Modern Project expansion designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA for the very first time. Recognized as the most significant cultural development to open in Sydney in nearly half a century, the museum is the largest government and philanthropic arts partnership of its kind with $344 million USD in total funding. Fully powered by renewable energy, it’s also the first public art museum on the continent to achieve a 6-star Green Star design rating.
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
The Other Lee Jean: Renowned Street Artist Makes Unique Garment for Charity
Black artist Gianni Lee, who collaborated with Levi’s for a limited-edition collection in February, has created a new one-of-a-kind jean that will be sold for charity. The men’s size 34 pant will benefit Good Black Art, a global platform centered around the most promising emerging Black artists. The jean was cut and sewn at Lee’s studio in New York and is the first jean he has ever made. It is embroidered front and back with his signature skeleton motif and is inspired by his street art seen in Paris, London, Bulgaria, New York City, Cuba, Los Angeles and Philadelphia. It has multi-color...
Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder Of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, To Create One-Of-A-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory And Brainwave Technology
Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce “The Martell Sneaker Atelier,” a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high...
yankodesign.com
This collection of 3D printed homeware is designed to be tiny architecture that fits in your hand
Vienna-based designer Nicolas Gold trained with Zaha Hadid, before building ‘Sheyn’ with his partner Markus Schaffer. Sheyn focuses on creating “Tiny Furniture” – which is basically homeware designed by architects. The homeware has been infused with an architect’s tendency to fuss and mull over “the tiniest details of furniture and fixtures”.
hypebeast.com
RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful
RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
papermag.com
Ouer Puts Dressing Up and Queer Asian Storytelling at the Forefront
As two of New York's more experienced and savvy menswear designers, Jeremy Ho and Peter Hu have seen firsthand how the men's market has evolved (or stayed stuck in its ways) over the course of their careers. Hu, currently the head of menswear at 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Ho, the...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Timberland Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest True Religion collaboration, Supreme has come together with Timberland for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the upcoming collaboration serves to continue the New York imprint’s collaborative relationship with the outdoor footwear label, which last resulted in a New York Yankees-themed Field Boot release.
Ars Technica
Adobe Stock begins selling AI-generated artwork
On Monday, Adobe announced that its stock photography service, Adobe Stock, would begin allowing artists to submit AI-generated imagery for sale, Axios reports. The move comes during Adobe's embrace of image synthesis and also during industry-wide efforts to deal with the rapidly growing field of AI artwork in the stock art business, including earlier announcements from Shutterstock and Getty Images.
The New JW Marriott in Sao Paulo Embodies the City’s Love of Art With Vibrant Interiors
São Paulo—or Sampa, as it’s known by locals—is the cultural heartbeat of Brazil. Artists have long converged here to express themselves freely, and their works have become a vital part of the city’s fabric. Massive technicolor murals appear everywhere as you drive through the streets, all of them imbued with Sampa’s rich history. Now, a hospitality heavyweight has decided to incorporate the city’s vibrancy into a luxurious new hotel. Opened in May, the JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is located in the Chácara Santo Antônio neighborhood nears the exclusive Jardins enclave. Set within striking distance of the high-end boutiques and posh cafés...
