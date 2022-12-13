Read full article on original website
Related
New California laws in 2023: Minimum wage increase, legal jaywalking and more
Juneteenth becomes a state holiday, jaywalking becomes legal in safe situations, cyclists get new protections on city roads and more. Here are laws going into effect in California Jan. 1:
Youngkin to reimburse businesses fined for violating 'draconian' COVID shutdown rules
GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order Tuesday rolling back strict COVID enforcement policies enacted by the previous Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
The May 3, 2023, Deadline to Get a REAL ID Has Been Extended to May 7, 2025 by DHS - So Breathe Easier About Flying
You now have until May 7, 2025, a full 24 months longer than the original May 3, 2023, deadline to get a REAL ID credential (driver's license or ID card). This is based on a statement by the Dept. of Homeland Security on Dec. 5, 2022.
COVID's lingering impact prompts Real ID deadline extension
The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced Monday that it was pushed back two years, to May 7, 2025. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a news release. "DHS will also use this time to...
kalkinemedia.com
Exclusive-EU to propose delay to medical device law amid supply worries
LONDON (Reuters) - The EU Health Commissioner will on Friday propose extending the deadline for companies to comply with a new law regulating medical devices, she told Reuters on Thursday as doctors warn the legislation is causing shortages of lifesaving equipment. Stella Kyriakides told Reuters that challenges in implementing the...
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
OSHA sends standard on COVID-19 for health care to OMB for final review
Washington — OSHA submitted its permanent standard on COVID-19 for the health care industry to the White House Office of Management and Budget for final review Dec. 7. The review by the OMB Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs is one of the final steps in the regulatory process before publication of the final rule in the Federal Register. The timeline for completion of the review is unclear.
FireRescue1
Firefighter Technician
Perimeter Solutions is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality lubricant additives and firefighting chemicals. We develop products that impact critically important issues of life – issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn’t offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions...
Android Headlines
Indiana is suing TikTok for violating security & child safety laws
Indiana’s attorney general, Todd Rokita, announced that Indiana is suing TikTok for allegedly misleading users about China’s access to their data and for exposing children to mature content, thus violating child safety laws. The attorney general is suing TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, for supposedly breaking...
CNET
Amazon Should Pay Fines for Withholding Driver Tips, DC Attorney General Says
Amazon tricked customers into paying tips that didn't all go to its Flex drivers, Karl Racine, the attorney general of the District of Columbia, said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. The money was instead allegedly used to offset payments Amazon had already promised to the drivers. Amazon already settled similar...
teslarati.com
Tesla FSD’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a ‘fraud,’ company says
Tesla Full Self-Driving’s prolonged release doesn’t make it a “fraud,” the company said in a motion to dismiss a case. Tesla is currently involved in a class-action lawsuit from a few Autopilot and Full Self-Driving customers and has recently filed a motion to dismiss the case with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco. In that motion, a statement was made by Tesla’s attorneys that may have been taken out of context by some media reports.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
House Bill Establishes Federal Agency Dedicated to Patient Safety
U.S. Representative Nanette Barragán (D-CA) has announced the introduction of H.R.9377 - National Patient Safety Board Act of 2022, legislation to establish an independent federal agency dedicated to preventing and reducing healthcare-related harms. This landmark legislation is a critical step to improve safety for patients and healthcare providers by coordinating existing efforts within a single independent agency solely focused on addressing safety in health care through data-driven solutions.
tobaccoreporter.com
Companies to Post ‘Corrective Statements’
Tobacco companies will have to start displaying signs with “corrective” statements about the health effects and addictive nature of cigarettes at U.S. points of sale in the second half of 2023, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), reports Fox News. A court order requiring the statements will take effect July 1, 2023, after which tobacco companies will have three months to start posting the statements for 21 months in English and Spanish.
generalaviationnews.com
One pilot’s cautionary tale: The frustration of getting the FAA answers from an unwilling medical community
Several years ago I went through a serious health issue. My life got more complicated and I knew there would be some issues keeping my third class medical certificate. Even after BasicMed was introduced in 2017, I continued maintaining a third class physical because I use an HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) and my physicians claimed they could not assume the liability associated with signing off on a BasicMed application.
Comments / 0