Related
state.mn.us
State Auditor Blaha Releases 2021 Municipal Liquor Store Report - December 15, 2022
Saint Paul, MN – This morning State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2021 Analysis of Municipal. Liquor Store Operations report at Marketplace Liquor, a municipal liquor store in Savage, Minnesota. The report provides comparative data on liquor operations owned and operated by Minnesota cities. “The most striking data point...
state.mn.us
5 easy ways to get outdoors this winter
Wondering how to get outside and enjoy the outdoors this winter? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some great no- and low-cost activities open to everyone. “We know Minnesotans love being outdoors, and winter offers a whole different way to play outside,” said Ann Pierce, DNR parks and trails director.
