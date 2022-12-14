ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s Where You Can See the Live Nativity In Grand Junction

There is a wonderful Christmas event happening in the Grand Valley that you might not have heard about. The December holiday calendar is filled with special events, concerts, performances and parties - not to mention the rush to finish up Christmas shopping before the big day. But, there's one event happening in the Grand Valley that might be worth checking out in the middle of all the hustle and bustle of the season.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Your Picks For Grand Junction’s Best Lunch Deals

Is it lunchtime yet? What are your lunch plans? If you're like many people in Grand Junction, Colorado, those lunch plans involve a brown paper bag and/or leftovers. The cost of going out, even drive-thru, has gone up significantly. Where will you find the best lunch deals in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Crested Butte News

Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO

The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
GUNNISON, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?

Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction

Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry

A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
MONTROSE, CO
westernslopenow.com

Mind Springs investigation

The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
westernslopenow.com

UPDATE: Case status in death of 86-year-old woman

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a second guilty plea in the death of an 86-year-old woman who died from neglect at a Grand Junction nursing home. His office told WesternSlopeNow Jami Johnston pled guilty to a class 5 felony of Negligent Homicide. Her review...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction, CO
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy