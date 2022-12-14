Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
Is It Illegal To Have Junk Cars In Your Yard In Grand Junction?
Is it really okay to store junk cars in your Grand Junction yard?. If you live in a neighborhood where people generally don't have yards that look like a junkyard, you should consider yourself to be fortunate. That is not the case in several Grand Junction neighborhoods where it is not uncommon to have houses with a collection of cars that appear to be nothing but junk.
94kix.com
These Are the Slowest Drive-Thrus In Grand Junction Colorado According To You
We choose to use the drive-thru because we want our food fast, but it oftentimes doesn't happen the way we planned it. Remember the J.G. Wentworth that featured people saying "It's my money, and I want it NOW?" That's kind of how it is with fast food. I'm hungry, I'm in a hurry, and I want my food right now.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
Hey, Grand Junction! Get Ready For More Major Road Construction
Another major road construction project will be starting soon in Grand Junction. Are You Ready For the Next Road Improvement Project?. Road construction and improvement projects are one of life's necessary evils. They are such an inconvenience and headache to motorists, but, in the end, they're usually worth the hassle. It's been such a relief to finally have the North Avenue project pretty much completed after months and months of torn-up roads, delays, and slowdowns. The newly paved North Avenue is a tremendous improvement. I have to confess - nobody complained about it more than me.
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Modern Comfort Awaits in this Nearly-New Montrose Colorado Home
Another day, another great-looking home for sale in Montrose, Colorado. You know I'm always on the lookout for space when I post these listings, and this home on Grand Mesa Dr. has that, for sure, but what sets this home apart is the feeling of warmth you get, just from looking at it.
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
nbc11news.com
Finalists selected for Grand Junction Police Chief
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Three finalists have been selected to fill the shoes of former police chief Doug Shoemaker after his departure in August, and the City of Grand Junction says it will give citizens and opportunity to meet the new chief before the selection is made. Curious citizens...
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
westernslopenow.com
Identity of unresponsive jail inmate released
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell. Officials say 28-year-old Sergio Villalobos of Grand Junction was found unresponsive in his cell at the Mesa County Detention Center about 11:30 pm Monday. Deputies and nursing staff immediately performed CPR,...
KJCT8
Suspect in Red Roof Inn shooting had a long and violent criminal record, police say
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information from the Grand Junction Police Department reveals that the man shot during the Red Roof Inn shooting has a long history of violent criminal convictions. Investigators say that the suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Mendez, holed up inside the Red Roof Inn and threatened his...
westernslopenow.com
UPDATE: Case status in death of 86-year-old woman
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Attorney General Phil Weiser announced a second guilty plea in the death of an 86-year-old woman who died from neglect at a Grand Junction nursing home. His office told WesternSlopeNow Jami Johnston pled guilty to a class 5 felony of Negligent Homicide. Her review...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
District attorney not charging Rifle officer, Garfield County deputy involved in September shooting
A Rifle police officer and Garfield County sheriff’s deputy who fired five rounds at a suspect accused of drunkenly inciting a domestic dispute are not being charged with any criminal citations, Garfield County’s district attorney stated in a Tuesday letter. Ninth Judicial District Attorney Jefferson Cheney conducted an...
