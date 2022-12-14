Read full article on original website
NHL
Preview: Blues at Flames
BLUES The St. Louis Blues began their road trip with some incredible excitement, forcing overtime late in the third period and eventually defeating the Oilers in a shootout. What looked like an overtime loss quickly flipped when Leon Draisaitl's would-be game-winner was turned back for offsides a few minutes into the extra period.
NHL
'NEED GUYS TO BE GAME-BREAKERS'
Dube and Huberdeau switch spots as Flames look for more pop offensively. On the surface, you can definitely sense the magnitude. The cachet of the opportunity in front of him. Dillon Dube was arguably the Flames' best player in Wednesday's wildly entertaining shootout loss to the Canucks, recording a pair of helpers, two shots, and a season-high 20:34 of ice time.
NHL
Beniers, Borgen go Christmas tree hunting for their home
Kraken teammates cut down tree at farm, decorate it in new video. Matty Beniers and Will Borgen are sprucing up their home this holiday season. The Seattle Kraken teammates, who are also housemates, went to pick out a Christmas tree for their house in a new video posted by the team on Twitter.
NHL
Tarasenko leads Blues to improbable win against Oilers
Down 3-2 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock and playing shorthanded due to a tripping penalty called on Pavel Buchnevich, the St. Louis Blues needed someone to be the hero on Thursday night. Enter Vladimir Tarasenko. With just over 20 seconds left on the clock in regulation,...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
Territory Talk: Dalpe talks call-up, career, music and more!
Called up from the AHL earlier this month, Zac Dalpe joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast. From his career path in hockey to his impressive guitar skills, the veteran forward touches on a wide variety of topics over the course of a 12-minute chat with Doug Plagens.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
Saros Makes 39 Saves as Predators Fall to Jets 2-1 in Overtime
Nashville Set to Face Colorado in Denver on Saturday Evening. The Nashville Predators played a 1-1 game through two periods, but Kyle Connor scored from the slot at 3:31 of overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets sneak out a 2-1 win Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Filip Forsberg opened the...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Stormy Sea
RALEIGH, NC - Coming into Carolina, the Kraken knew what they were up against in a Hurricanes team that Dave Hakstol described as a "tight spaces, good checking team" that doesn't allow a lot of time and space to their opponents. Carolina lived up to the expectations and worked to a 3-2 final, sweeping the season series against the Kraken.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
Jets drop back-and-forth affair against Golden Knights
WINNIPEG - It was everything a clash between two of the Western Conference's top teams should be, with back-and-forth action, a hat trick, big saves, and a roller-coaster ride of emotion. Unfortunately for the Winnipeg Jets (18-9-1), they came up on the wrong side of a 6-5 score against the...
NHL
MTL@OTT: Game recap
OTTAWA - The Canadiens fell 3-2 against the Ottawa Senators in their first regular season meeting. After exiting Monday's game against the Calgary Flames, Cole Caufield took his usual spot on the Canadiens first line. He was all smiles during the team's morning skate. Forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
SAY WHAT - 'PLAYING THE WAY I CAN'. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "Just got to do what I do to help the team win and for me, it's a bigger thing of being a positive influence and a leader in the locker-room and getting guys prepared to play the right way and enforcing what we need to do. And then for myself, personally, just going out there and just playing loose and playing the way I can. Sometimes when you're in a rut or whatever, when you try too hard, it works against you. It's one of those things, it's not about doing more - it's about less is more, in the sense and simplifying things. That's when I'm at my best and that's what I need to do tonight and moving forward."
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Marchment of Stars fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment), the National Hockey League announced today. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt...
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Wild in Back-to-Back Contest
Chicago faces Minnesota for the second time this season. The Blackhawks travel to the Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild in a back-to-back matchup. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday evening ... Taylor Raddysh scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) ... Jonathan Toews tallied an assist on the goal, giving him points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) ... Seth Jones notched the secondary assist on the tally and skated in a game-high 24:42 of ice time ... Patrick Kane paced all players with five shots on goal ... Jake McCabe and Jarred Tinordi each posted four hits.
NHL
ANA@MTL : What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens host their penultimate home game of 2022 on Thursday when the Anaheim Ducks make their sole visit to the Bell Centre this season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. There will be plenty to see and do at the arena which...
NHL
Recap: Klingberg, Dostal Lead Ducks to 5-2 Win in Montreal
John Klingberg scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period, and Lukas Dostal made 23 saves, leading the Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Bell Centre. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. With the road victory, Anaheim snapped a four-game winless...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks to keep rolling when Wild host Blackhawks
Huberdeau, Flames try to get going vs. Blues; Islanders can't take Coyotes lightly. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild.
