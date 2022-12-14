SAY WHAT - 'PLAYING THE WAY I CAN'. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "Just got to do what I do to help the team win and for me, it's a bigger thing of being a positive influence and a leader in the locker-room and getting guys prepared to play the right way and enforcing what we need to do. And then for myself, personally, just going out there and just playing loose and playing the way I can. Sometimes when you're in a rut or whatever, when you try too hard, it works against you. It's one of those things, it's not about doing more - it's about less is more, in the sense and simplifying things. That's when I'm at my best and that's what I need to do tonight and moving forward."

4 HOURS AGO