Boston, MA

Related
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Says Kobe Bryant Is The Only Player Who Can Compare To Michael Jordan

Allen Iverson always had the utmost respect for his idol Michael Jordan and the man that prevented him from winning an NBA championship, Kobe Bryant. AI had intense duels with these two, always putting up a show against them, seeing closely why they ended up being considered two of the greatest players of all time.
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
New York Post

Brian Windhorst mentions Danny Green in trade rumors — while sitting next to him

Brian Windhorst pulls no punches. The ESPN insider was holding court on “NBA Today” Friday afternoon, talking about how the Grizzlies, currently ranked No. 1 in the Western Conference, have “upward mobility” because they haven’t been playing with their complete roster yet and could also add talent via trades. One of their potential bargaining chips? Danny Green, who was sitting right next to him. “They have extra draft picks and they have tradable pieces, which, this is awkward, and sorry to say this, Danny, but he has an expiring contract,” Windhorst said. Richard Jefferson laughed: “He’s right here!” Green, meanwhile, said, “I understand the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul

Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears release sour news on top wide receiver

The Chicago Bears offense had a few out at Wednesday’s practice. The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday following their bye last week. The Bears are preparing to play arguably the best team in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 15. Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier Wednesday that Justin Fields would be missing their first practice of the week. The Bears had more bad news for their top wide receiver on the active roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury

Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Yardbarker

Yankees Sign Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For 2023 Season

Will the latest move by the New York Yankees reignite their rivalry with the Boston Red Sox?. No, absolutely not. But the Yankees did sign a player away from the Red Sox organization, which always will be an intriguing storyline to follow -- especially since pitchers such as Garrett Whitlock, Adam Ottovino and Franklin German have had success flipping from the other side of the rivalry to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL

