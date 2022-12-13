GSK and Wave Life Sciences have entered into a collaboration to drive drug discovery and development for novel genetic targets. GSK and Wave Life Sciences, a US-based clinical-stage genetic medicines company, have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance oligonucleotide therapeutics focusing on novel genetic targets. Oligonucleotides are short strands of DNA or RNA that can reduce, restore, or modulate RNA through several different mechanisms. The collaboration includes Wave’s preclinical RNA editing program that targets alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), WVE-006.

2 HOURS AGO