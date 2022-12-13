Read full article on original website
Morning team speaks with June Charron in Pueblo West
We Are Pueblo: June’s green tomatoes and Liberty Point
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — As ‘We Are Pueblo’ week continues, FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister is making his way across the City and Pueblo West, meeting characters along the way while showcasing local businesses and landmarks across town. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Matt took a trip to Liberty Point, which is just west […]
Holiday Events This Weekend in Colorado Springs (December 16-18)
(Colorado Springs, CO) There are several fun holiday events happening this weekend in Colorado Springs, many of which are free. On Friday, December 16th, Library 21c (1175 Chapel Hills Drive) is hosting a Makerspace Holiday Open House. Visitors can drop by between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to explore the facility and make holiday crafts/gifts.
Passing the key from generation to generation in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s a family tradition working at Pass Key restaurant – a business known in the Pueblo community for its special Italian sausage sandwich. “So my grandpa and his brother started it in 1952,” said Luke Fleckenstein, owner of Pass Key Northern Restaurant. “We’ve had the privilege of being in business since we’re […]
Travel back in time with the Rosemount museum!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to step back in time to the grand lavishments of the Victorian Era with a home fit for a royal. The Rosemount Museum can take you there with its unique treasures and its special history to the City of Pueblo. Built-in 1893, the 37-room mansion was home to John A. […]
GIVE! Campaign 2022: Tessa of Colorado Springs
Milberger Farms: “Where Pueblo Chile is King”
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — “Where Pueblo Chile is King,” are the first words you’ll see pop up on the Milberger Farms website, a locally owned business and family-run operation on St. Charles Mesa in Pueblo. FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister stopped by Milberger Farms on day four of ‘We Are Pueblo’ week, and spoke to […]
Students sent home early for ‘strange smell’ at a Colorado Springs middle school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Hazmat team was called to a Colorado Springs middle school Thursday after a strange smell began permeating throughout the building. Eleven students reported feeling sick around the same time. At about 11:30 a.m. the district announced they would be releasing students early. “Out of...
BRIDGE TO CARE - Loving Living Local
The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary school continues Santa’s Segunda tradition
We’re just ten days away from Christmas and the spirit of giving is alive and well in Pueblo’s D60. Park View Elementary School recently continued a neat tradition they’ve been doing since the 90s, that helps many of their students around the holidays. It’s called Santa’s Segunda. The school takes in like-new or slightly used The post The School Buzz: Pueblo elementary school continues Santa’s Segunda tradition appeared first on KRDO.
WATCH: 2 kids reportedly die from 'Group A' strep in Colorado
WATCH - Arrest warrant issued for Colorado Springs man for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of car parts. Colorado Springs Police say Shane Leonard stole over $100,000 worth of car parts from six different Colorado Springs drivers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sexually violent predator living in Colorado Springs. WATCH: Nonprofit...
Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy
SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Noodles & Company is partnering with the Colorado Healing Fund by giving back to those impacted by the Club Q tragedy. All Noodles & Company restaurants located in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will be donating 25% of their proceeds on Wednesday to the Colorado Healing Fund to help those impacted The post Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy appeared first on KRDO.
Hundreds of Colorado families will bring home donated Christmas gifts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Around 200 families will be picking up their Christmas presents Monday after they were donated by people or organizations in the community. This is part of CPCD’s Giving Children a Head Start Adopt-A-Family program. “We open up our list of families on Nov. 1,...
Enjoy Bright Lights and Hot Cocoa with A Christmas Lights Tour Around Colorado Springs
The holiday season is here again, and there is no better way to celebrate than to take a Christmas Lights tour around Colorado Springs!. Timberline Landscaping is excited to announce their 10th Annual Christmas Lights Guide. Locals and visitors are invited to view the holiday lights using their free comprehensive and interactive map of more than 100 homes and businesses throughout the Colorado Springs area. This map spreads across 40 festive miles, with nearly 30 different coffee and cocoa shops to make stops along the way.
We Are Pueblo: Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum
It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. It's time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem.
We are Pueblo: Find your wild side at the Pueblo Zoo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — From its unique exhibits to all of the fun sights and sounds, the Pueblo Zoo will help you escape to the wild side with every visit. Since the 1900s, the Pueblo Zoo has remained a popular attraction in the City of Pueblo. With over 400 animals representing 125 different species, the zoo […]
Public asked to help name underweight pup rescued in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking the public for help with naming a pup that was brought to them on Friday. The organization shared some background on the animal that only weighs about 17 pounds, which the humane society reports is about 13 pounds less than his ideal weight.
City will not cover court expenses
One of Pueblo’s hidden gems will take you sky-high!
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — It’s time to kick off the week sky-high with the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum to learn about why it is known as a Colorado hidden gem. The Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum (PWAM) is a non-profit museum started in the mid-1970s by the then Pueblo City Manager Fred Weisbrod. Now, it is owned […]
Must-See Christmas Lights in Colorado Springs 2022
‘Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations, and you know what that means: It’s time to get out on your holiday light tours. From traditional holiday displays to modern interactive light shows, there are plenty of spots throughout the city and Pikes Peak region that will put you in the holiday spirit.
