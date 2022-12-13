The holiday season is here again, and there is no better way to celebrate than to take a Christmas Lights tour around Colorado Springs!. Timberline Landscaping is excited to announce their 10th Annual Christmas Lights Guide. Locals and visitors are invited to view the holiday lights using their free comprehensive and interactive map of more than 100 homes and businesses throughout the Colorado Springs area. This map spreads across 40 festive miles, with nearly 30 different coffee and cocoa shops to make stops along the way.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO