Man gets 2.5 years for buying gun used to kill Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun later used to kill a Chicago police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Jamel Danzy of Hammond was sentenced in a federal courtroom full of Chicago police officers and the mother of Officer Ella French, who was slain in August 2021. Danzy had pleaded guilty in July to one count of federal firearm conspiracy. Two brothers are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other felonies stemming from the shooting that killed French, 29, and wounded her partner after they had stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side.
Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and wounding of a fourth person. Chicago police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge. Authorities say 50-year-old Ricky Vera and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos died at the scene and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares died at a hospital. A second woman, 25-year-old Maria Vera, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter. Vera’s brother owns the bar.
