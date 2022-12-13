Read full article on original website
LaSalle-Peru Township High School Students of the month for December
The LaSalle-Peru Township High School Renaissance Students of the Month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, December 14. Students recognized this month were Deisy Padilla, Eleanor Radtke, Trystan Bergeron, Haileigh Steinhauer, Christine Ricci, Nora Maier, Sydney Ganskop, Kaylee Abens, Robert Downey, Jonathan Kellett, Cameron Rankin, Nick Olivero, and Calvin Kudela.
Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and wounding of a fourth person. Chicago police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge. Authorities say 50-year-old Ricky Vera and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos died at the scene and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares died at a hospital. A second woman, 25-year-old Maria Vera, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter. Vera’s brother owns the bar.
