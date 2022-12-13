CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and wounding of a fourth person. Chicago police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge. Authorities say 50-year-old Ricky Vera and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos died at the scene and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares died at a hospital. A second woman, 25-year-old Maria Vera, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter. Vera’s brother owns the bar.

