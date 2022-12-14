Read full article on original website
Related
Black Mom and Daughter Create First Interactive STEM Somi Doll, Win Innovation Of The Year Award
Bukola Somide, and her eight-year-old daughter, Olusomi, the creators of the first-to-market African American interactive Somi, the Computer Scientist doll, are celebrating having won the 2022 ExCITE Innovation of the Year award presented by CodeCrew. The doll helps to increase a child’s knowledge and interest in STEM. “Having my...
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
myscience.org
Powering vocational education and training with technology
For more than 15 years, researchers have been exploring ways to improve training for apprentices. The findings are summarized in a recently published book and a website for teachers, and new educational technologies are currently being developed. Switzerland is known for its fondue, its punctual trains and its watchmaking industry....
brytfmonline.com
Using ketchup correctly is not an art. It is mathematical equation science
Understanding the complex dynamics of why a sudden stream changes into a splash began by simplifying the problem from physics. a ketchup It is one of the most popular sauces in the USA, along with mayonnaise, but there comes a moment when Gets on everyone’s nerves Your Destiny: Remove those last drops packaging, which often results in splattering that may damage and stimulate clothing Embarrassing situations🇧🇷
artandeducation.net
MA programmes in the Department of Art and Media
Aalto University’s Department of Art and Media welcomes applications for the MA Programme in Art and Media; and for the Nordic Master Programme in Visual Studies and Art Education. The department or Art and Media was formed in 2022 as a merger of two departments, which have both been recognized internationally for high-quality artistic and research outputs, media productions and art pedagogical activities. Applications close on January 2, 2023 (3pm GMT+2).
