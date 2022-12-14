Read full article on original website
Katie Kenyon: Axe killer jailed for murdering ex-girlfriend day after digging her grave
A “cruel and vindictive” murderer has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 32 years after killing a mother-of-two. Andrew Burfield, 51, admitted to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Katie Kenyon, 33, whose body was found in a makeshift grave in a forest.Burfield changed his plea to admit the murder on the third day of his trial at Preston Crown Court.He was re-arraigned on the charge on Wednesday morning and the jury in the case formally found him guilty.His trial heard he killed Miss Kenyon, of Padiham, Burnley, on 22 April and buried her body in a grave,...
BBC
Bristol abattoir workers guilty of 'sadistic' double murder
Two abattoir workers are facing life sentences for the "sadistic" murder and mutilation of two men. Ionut-Valentin Boboc, 22, and Jacob-Bebe Chers, 46, repeatedly stabbed Denzil McKenzie and Fahad Pramanik in Bristol on 11 September 2021. Boboc admitted murdering Mr McKenzie but denied the killing of Mr Pramanik, while Chers...
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says
The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges
Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
Indian tour guide and friend given life in prison for raping and murdering Latvian woman at Kerala resort
A tour guide and a drug peddler have been given life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a Lativian woman in the southern Indian state of Kerala.Liga Skromane, 33, who lived in Ireland, traveled to Kerala with her sister to seek ayurvedic treatment to cure depression.She went missing from a resort near the coastal town of Kovalam on 14 March 2018. Her sister Ilze said Skromane went to buy cigarettes, but never returned.Her decaying and decapitated body was found after 38 days by two fishermen in a forest nearly 30km away from the wellness resort where she was...
Student Arrested for Insulting First Lady on Twitter Is Freed From Prison
A student arrested for allegedly insulting Nigeria’s first lady in a tweet has been released from custody, days after activists threatened nationwide protests. Aminu Adamu Muhammed was detained for nearly a month after reportedly tweeting in June that Aisha Buhari had gotten “fatter by eating the masses’ money.” According to Amnesty International, Aminu was tortured after he was picked up on the campus of the Federal University Dutse in the northern state of Jigawa. In a statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also claimed that the student had been “brutalised, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Aisha Buhari.”
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
Three bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in house
Three people have been bailed after being arrested when two babies were found dead in a South Wales house.They were held on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child after police were called to an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, at about 8pm on Saturday.All three – two men, 37 and 47, and a woman, 29 – were released on Thursday morning, though an investigation continues, South Wales Police said.We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local...
Former Celtic kitman jailed for abusing young boys dies in custody
A former Celtic kitman who sexually abused young boys has died in custody.James McCafferty, 76, was jailed for six years and nine months in May 2019 after he admitted a string of historic sexual offences.McCafferty, who was also a youth coach, pleaded guilty to 11 charges related to paedophile activity against 10 victims, which took place over several decades from the 1970s.The Scottish Prison Service said: “James McCafferty, 76, a prisoner at HMP Glenochil, died on Saturday November 19.“He was convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2019. Police Scotland have been notified and the matter reported to the procurator fiscal.“A...
Driver allegedly drove his luxury sports car straight into a creek in a desperate effort to evade police
A man has deliberately driven his car into a gully in an attempt to evade police after he was pursued for allegedly failing to pay for petrol in Central West NSW. The 33-year-old man allegedly left a service station on Medley St in Gulgong without paying on Thursday morning. Police...
Trial date set for Florida dentist accused of hiring hitmen to kill sister's ex-husband
Charlie Adelson, a Florida dentist accused of hiring hitmen to murder his sister’s ex-husband, will reportedly head to court in April 2023 to face charges related to the 2014 scheme.
Rapper Pa Salieu jailed for his part in ‘mob’ attack on lone victim
Rap star Pa Salieu has been jailed for two years and nine months for his part in an attack on a lone victim launched shortly after his best friend was stabbed to death.The award-winning singer was jailed at Warwick Crown Court despite a judge accepting the 25-year-old had “done a good deal more than just behave himself” since getting involved in the violence four years ago.Salieu admitted violent disorder at a previous hearing, having been caught on CCTV using a tree branch to repeatedly hit a 23-year-old man who spent ten days in hospital.The Coventry-based artist, who was named the...
BBC
Sheffield: Man charged with attempted rape of woman in 80s
A 23-year-old man has been charged with attempted rape after a woman in her 80s was assaulted in a Sheffield park. The woman was attacked in Firth Park on Sunday and taken to hospital with minor injuries but later discharged. Saed Mohamed, of The Oval in Firth Park, has also...
BBC
Jan Mustafa: Finding my voice after mum's brutal murder
Speaking at a vigil to remember her murdered mother, "it feels like I'm being heard for once," a teenager says. "I can't say I'm completely fine because that's going to be a lie." The 15-year-old is the daughter of Mihrican Mustafa, known as Jan, who was murdered in London in...
BBC
Huddersfield: Illegal vapes and cigarettes seized
Thousands of illegal cigarettes and vapes have been seized in Huddersfield, police have said. A joint operation with Trading Standards led to the seizure of 28,000 illegal cigarettes, 1,519 oversize vapes and a quantity of shisha tobacco. The illicit goods were found at four premises in the town during a...
Harry Dunn: Key events following killing of teenager by driver Anne Sacoolas on wrong side of road
US citizen Anne Sacoolas has been sentenced for causing Harry Dunn’s death by careless driving outside the American military base RAF Croughton.Sacoolas, 45, was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.She pleaded guilty to the offence in October after a three-year battle by Mr Dunn’s family for justice after the US government claimed she had diplomatic immunity meaning she would not face prosecution in the UK. She was sentenced to 8 months in prison, suspended by 12 months, and given a 12 month driving ban....
