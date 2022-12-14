Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring-Ford's balanced game leads to resounding win over Norristown
ROYERSFORD, Pa. - Most games in the region affected by the inclement weather, one game that still went on as scheduled, Spring-Ford and Norristown. The Rams with a flurry of offense in this one, 78-16. The Rams jumped out to a commanding 33-2 lead though the first quarter of play. They were getting production from everywhere on the court, Mackenzie Pettinelli with 10.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus rolls past previously unbeaten Whitehall for 5th straight win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Early season showdown between two of the current top-teams within the EPC. Emmaus continuing to motor right along against Whitehall on Tuesday night though, 69-39. The Green Hornets picking up their fifth straight win in the rout, while the Zephyrs suffer just their first loss of the season.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus vs. Northampton wrestling, 12.14.22
Emmaus playing host to Northampton on the mat, looking to make a statement in the early portion of the season. Wednesday night would go the way of the Konkrete Kids though, 52-24.
WFMZ-TV Online
Oley Valley heads into League play as one of the top teams
OLEY, Pa. - Opening night for division play pushed back due to the weather affecting the area. One of those teams, Oley Valley is off to a 3-1 start heading into league play. The Lynx has turned to some younger talent to jump out to this fast start. They're currently led by Ben Debalko, a sophomore leading the team in scoring.
Girls basketball rankings: Defending district champ off to strong start
The Parkland girls basketball team won District 11 Class 6A gold last season. The Trojans are off to an impressive start this year, winning games by 28, 29 and 46 points.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic holds off Northampton, Grace Lesko records 1000th point in loss
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - EPC girls basketball with some early season fireworks on the court as two top contenders, Northampton and Allentown Central Catholic collide. The Vikettes handling things at home with a, 41-35 victory over the Konkrete Kids. The K-Kids in business early holding an 11-2 lead after the first...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Some schools have delayed starts as storm sticks around into morning
With Thursday’s storm not entirely over, some schools will open late on Friday. The Bangor Area School District will have a two-hour delay, its assistant superintendent said on Twitter. Pen Argyl Area School District has a two-hour delay, according to WFMZ. Faith Christian School in Roseto will have a...
WFMZ-TV Online
East Penn school board cuts Emmaus HS general prep track
EMMAUS, Pa. – The East Penn School District Board of Directors on Monday night approved gradually eliminating the general preparatory track from Emmaus High School's study of programs, starting with ninth grade next school year. The vote was 6-3. The detracking involves English and social studies courses. Detracking means placing students with mixed abilities and academic achievement in the same classes.
Lehigh Valley schools announce closures, remote learning Thursday (UPDATE)
Thursday’s wintry weather is offering an early day off for some students in the Lehigh Valley and remote learning for others. The Allentown School District is running on an Emergency Virtual Flexible Instruction Day. Students must log on online for attendance and staff will communicate additional information on classroom activities. District buildings will be closed, but offices will operate remotely.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 145 in Whitehall Twp.
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A crash in Lehigh County shut down a major road for several hours Thursday night. Whitehall Township Police were called to the area of Route 145 and Mickley Road at about 9:30 p.m. A bicycle was lying in the street with a bent wheel. Police...
Winter storm brings snow to parts of Lehigh Valley
The first winter storm of the season brought snow to parts of the Lehigh Valley.
thevalleyledger.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held for Carl’s Corner Nazareth
On Wednesday, December 14th, from 4:30 PM – 5:30 PM, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, a proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, celebrated the One Year Anniversary of the Carl’s Corner Nazareth’s opening with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony!. Carl’s Corner officially opened...
Sheetz Proposes Outpost at Route 378’s Saucon Valley Square
The proposal followed one day after the company received approval from a planning board in neighboring Bethlehem.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton teen cured of cancer plays bass during concert in Philadelphia
A Northampton County teen was on stage at Union Transfer Station in Philadelphia. She was picked out of the crowd to play bass guitar at an indie pop concert. But what's even more amazing is a milestone she's set to hit later this month. It's been quite a big month...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be funded in its entirety, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project has been funded in its entirety and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news...
East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. According to coroner Daniel Buglio, Jani P. Bostic, 21, of East Stroudsburg (Price Township), was pronounced dead on Thursday at 1:02 a.m. at Lehigh Valley […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas comes early for kids at two elementary schools in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Christmas will come early for kids in Allentown. Capital Blue Cross and the Lehigh Valley Labor Council are once again teaming up to deliver toys to students at Roosevelt and Sheridan elementary schools. Police officers and firefighters will escort vehicles filled with toys to the schools starting...
njbmagazine.com
St. Luke’s Warren Campus Expands with Hillcrest Plaza Acquisition
St. Luke’s Warren Campus is expanding its footprint and enhancing its services in Western New Jersey with its purchase of the Hillcrest Plaza. The shopping plaza is located at 755 Memorial Parkway in Phillipsburg. “Our acquisition of Hillcrest Plaza underscores St. Luke’s commitment to the Phillipsburg community,” says Trevor...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
