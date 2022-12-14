Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Lynch Says Both Bellingham and Fernández a Possibility
In the past week, Liverpool FC fans have been buoyed by positive news that the club is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Then, various reports from Portugal and Argentina indicated that the club was all in on Benfica’s 21-year-old Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernández. This, of course, led to lots of discussions. Surely, Liverpool, with its regular brand of non-oil state funding, could only afford one of them.
Report: Chelsea Will Push To Sign Dusan Vlahovic
Chelsea are expected to push to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott on His Season So Far — and on What’s to Come
Prior to Liverpool’s friendly against AC Milan today, Harvey Elliott spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about a number of things, but especially his thoughts on the season so far. Elliott has already made a major impact for the Reds this season, but hasn’t had much time to reflect in the midst of it all:
SB Nation
Birmingham City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to secure their third consecutive league win this evening as they travel to the Midlands to face Birmingham City. John Eustace’s side are in much better shape than they were last term and their head coach has to take a lot of credit for that - managing to thrive at St Andrew’s so far despite off-field noise and the need to work within a very limited budget.
SB Nation
KF Vllaznia Shkodër 0-4 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Even at home, Albanian outfit KF Vllaznia were never able to muster much resistance against the might of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid when the two sides visited them in the Champions League group stage. Chelsea’s case would not diverge from this path, even with rain not really helping the Blues usual game plan of killing weaker opposition with high pressing and high possession.
Rugby-Black Ferns' triumph underlines sport's capricious edge
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Nothing sums up the unpredictability of sport better than the final seconds of the Women's Rugby World Cup final when huge favourites England, after a 30-game winning streak, looked set for glory against New Zealand but ended up distraught.
BBC
Arsenal 0-1 Lyon: Defeat for Gunners but they qualify for quarter-finals
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said he was "very concerned" by a serious-looking injury to Vivianne Miedema during their Women's Champions League defeat to Lyon. The Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals despite defeat but it came at a cost as Miedema was taken off on a stretcher on the stroke of half-time.
SB Nation
On This Day (16 December 1950): Sunderland and Derby share 11 goals in record-equalling fixture
Since the resumption of the Football League after the interruption of the Second World War, Sunderland had failed to seriously trouble the top of the table until the 1949-50 season, when three defeats in the last five games meant the lads missed out on winning the title by two points.
SB Nation
Everton Under-21s solid Papa John’s campaign comes to an end
While World Cup fans were watching the semi-finals, some 4,000 miles away on a frosty night in Lincolnshire, Paul Tait’s Everton Under-21’s came up against a team of experienced League One professionals at one of the Football League’s oldest clubs. That’s quite a contrast in venues and stakes but the young Blues have been playing high quality football themselves recently and the prospect of making further progress against Lincoln City in the Papa John’s Trophy was the only thing on the mind of the 11 players who took to the very fast pitch wearing the blue of Everton.
BBC
Rangers 3-2 Hibernian: 'Michael Beale gives convincing response to tough questions'
At the break, the conversations around a stressed Ibrox might have had a similar tone. Trailing 2-1 to an effervescent Hibernian - who spurned a brilliant chance to make it 3-1 - Rangers were in a hole. A night that was supposed to be a celebration of the new manager, Michael Beale, was looking decidedly iffy.
How to watch Hull City vs Sunderland
How can you watch Sunderland as they face Hull City at the MKM Stadium in the Championship?
SB Nation
Transfer Rumor: Is Arsenal lining up a move for the ex-Man City attacker?
With Gabriel Jesus out for two to three months following surgery on his right knee, Arsenal is in the market for a new forward this January. Eddie Nketiah has three goals from seven matches and the role of leading Arsenal in a title challenge is a bit beyond him at the moment. Folarin Balogun is an option, but he would benefit from remaining on loan at Reims. He is consistently starting in Ligue 1 and already has eight goals and two assists from 15 games. So the club has to bring in a new attacker this January, where will there turn?
SB Nation
December 16th-18th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
97 Corners an counting…
Sunderland have been prolific in front of goal this season, an impressive feat considering the side was without a recognised striker for over 30% of the campaign thus far. With the talismanic Ross Stewart having sustained a well-documented long-term injury, that has kept him out of action since Middlesbrough in early September, as well as a 6-week lay-off for loanee, Ellis Simms, our penchant for being able to stick the ball in the back of the net, has shown no sign of slowing down.
BBC
Scottish Premiership picks: Your guide to this weekend's top-flight action
It's back to Scottish Premiership business after a month-long break for the World Cup and we can't wait. Rangers have already picked up three points by beating Hibernian but Motherwell v St Mirren didn't get out of the starting blocks following the wintry weather. But there are still four games...
SB Nation
WATCH: Fran Kirby doubles Chelsea’s lead over Vllaznia, 2-0!
Another goal for Chelsea, this time from Fran Kirby who receives the ball on a free kick quickly taken by Jelena Cankovic near Vllaznia box to convert the easiest of chances. 2-0!
SB Nation
Spurs hoping Richarlison injury recovery to be in weeks, not months
When news emerged that Richarlison was returning to Tottenham Hotspur from the World Cup in Qatar with a hamstring injury, I hopefully wondered if the fact that he played the majority of Brazil’s quarterfinal loss to Croatia meant that his injury might not be as bad as feared. I guess it depends on your definition of “not as bad.” A report in the Times (£) today says Richarlison might be out a month, which could have knock-on effects on Harry Kane’s return to the side.
SB Nation
Manchester City Rumours: Updates on Gvardiol, Fernandez, Saka and Bellingham
Silly season is a year round dilemma and now we have much spinning on how Manchester City will approach the new window this upcoming summer. Guardiola and leadership have all but said January will be a quiet month so we already have much swirling about the next window. Let;s dive...
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Everton take part in behind-closed-doors friendly, Davies talks future
Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]. Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United. If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]. It seems like linked target Matheus...
SB Nation
Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish
Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park...
Comments / 0