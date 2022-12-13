Two more Sangamon County residents have died of COVID-19, and hospitalizations from the virus are also up locally. The latest deaths are a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. Sangamon County’s death toll from the virus now stands at 421 since March of 2020. In addition, hospitalizations with COVID remain at their highest level in months, with 27 people hospitalized locally as of Tuesday, down from 33 on Monday.

SANGAMON COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO