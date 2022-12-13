Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Rare ancient snacks found in sewer of Colleseum revealing what Roman gladiators used to eat
MORE secrets of the ancient Roman Colosseum have been revealed and this time it's the snacks the spectators and even possibly the gladiators enjoyed. Archaeologists have been able to tie a clear thread between today's diet and the people of yesterday through this eye-opening discovery. Since 2021, researchers began placing...
sciencealert.com
Ancient Drains Under The Colosseum Reveal The Bones of an Unlikely Gladiator
Packs of sausage dogs might have been made to fight larger animals like bears or perform acrobatics in the Colosseum in ancient Rome, archaeologists have said. Archaeologists said they found the remains of small dogs similar to dachshunds for the first time while excavating the drains of the iconic 2,000-year-old amphitheater, The Telegraph reported.
The Elgin Marbles may finally return to Greece, 200 years after being removed by British nobility
The British Museum and the Greek government are reportedly in talks about returning the Parthenon Marbles, also called the Elgin Marbles, to Greece.
Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats
The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
Rare 1,400-Year-Old Gold Brooch Found Among Early Medieval Tombs in Basel
Fifteen graves were uncovered during the excavation of an early medieval burial ground in the Kleinbasel neighborhood in Basel, Switzerland. A rare gold brooch is among the latest finds at the site. The existence of the burial ground has been known since the 19th century; the construction of new utility pipes, however, prompted a rescue excavation. Of the tombs that were unearthed, the most notable discovery was a gold robe clasp belonging to a young woman who died in her twenties during the seventh century. While the woman’s skeleton was accidentally destroyed during construction work in the 20th century, the jewelry remained...
Vatican Swiss Guard slayings back in spotlight with new book
ROME (AP) — The mother of a Swiss Guard member accused of committing one of the most sensational crimes in recent Vatican history – fatally shooting his commander and the senior officer’s wife before killing himself -- is turning to the United Nations and Pope Francis in hopes of getting some closure nearly a quarter-century after the slayings. Muguette Baudat was on hand Tuesday as her lawyer, Laura Sgro, a veteran defense attorney in Vatican criminal trials, detailed her efforts to pry information out of the Vatican and access the court file into the May 4, 1998 slayings that are...
BBC
Deal to return Elgin Marbles to Greece at advanced stage - reports
An agreement to return the Parthenon Sculptures - better known in the UK as the Elgin Marbles - is at "an advanced stage", according to a Greek newspaper. Ta Nea reports that British Museum chair George Osborne, the former chancellor, has been holding secret talks with the Greek prime minister.
Two dozen potentially looted artefacts worth $24m are seized from home of American philanthropist
Last month, Lucius Verus arrived in Turkey. It was big news. After a life of international intrigue and perhaps criminality, the Roman emperor, valued at $15m, was home.The actual Verus had been dead since the second century CE, but a rare life-sized bronze of the ruler only arrived in the city of Antalya in November.The artefact was one of 18 masterworks, worth an estimated $24m, seized by authorities from the massive and controversial private collection of New York philanthropist Shelby White, The Art Newspaper reports, antiquities that have since been returned to governments and cultural institutions in their original...
British Museum reportedly in talks on Parthenon Sculptures
LONDON (AP) — The British Museum has pledged not to dismantle its collection, following a report that the institution’s chairman has held secret talks with Greece’s prime minister over the return of the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. The report by the Greek newspaper...
architecturaldigest.com
This 700-Square-Foot Apartment in Rome Is Made to Measure for a Young Couple
The shared passions and interests of a young creative couple—Cinzia, an illustrator, and Arcangelo, a journalist and a voracious reader—were the starting point for the redesign of their 700-square-foot apartment. Paros Architettura founders and designers Eugenia Rolando and Federico Patacchiola created Casa Vetulonia for the couple, a minimalist living space in Rome’s San Giovanni neighborhood.
ancientpages.com
Huge Ptolemaic/Roman Funerary Structure Unearthed In Egypt’s Fayoum
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Egyptian archaeologists conducting excavations at the Garza site in Egypt's Fayoum city unearthed a large funerary building/structure dating back to the Ptolemaic and Roman eras. It is the 10th season of the archaeological excavations that started in the area in 2016, and now the...
gripped.com
New Big Routes in Dolomites, Alps and Andes
As the rock season comes to an end in most places, alpine and ice climbing is just picking up. Several big new routes have been established on rock and ice over the past few weeks. On the south face of Torre Trieste on Mount Civetta in the Dolomites, two new...
ancientpages.com
LIDAR Disovers 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Under Church In Danilo, Croatia
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - A 2,000-year-old, large Roman temple has been discovered under and next to the Church of St. Daniel in the village of Danilo near Šibenik, the former Roman city of Ridit in Croatia. The ancient building has massive walls and a rectangular outline (approx. 20...
ancientpages.com
African Kingdom Of Axum – Ancient Ruins Of Early Churches Unearthed
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Archaeologists have made an important discovery in the Kingdom of Aksum, a major ancient power in Northeastern Africa, identifying two churches from shortly after the Aksumite's conversion to Christianity. Excavation of one of the early churches found in Adulis, which likely served as the city’s...
earth.com
Fucino Valley in central Italy
Today’s Video of the Day from the European Space Agency features Fucino Valley in central Italy, which is home to the Fucino Space Centre. “In the centre-left of the image lies a lush valley known as the Fucino Valley. The densely packed rectangles are agricultural fields, with the main vegetables grown here being potatoes, carrots, tomatoes and lettuce,” says ESA.
traveltomorrow.com
The ancient technique of marine wine making
The millennia-old technique of making marine wine revived by Italian viticulturists makes it possible to savor an Ancient Greek delicacy. Back in 2018, Italian winemaker Antonio Arrighi submerged a basket of grapes into the Mediterranean Sea. He was resurrecting the process of creating marine wine, an old tradition that was invented in Ancient Greece.
Explore Egypt’s Great Pyramid With This New Virtual Tour
If you’ve ever wanted to explore the pyramids of Egypt but haven’t gotten the chance to visit them for yourself, you’re in luck! Thanks to a new tool, you can tour the Great Pyramid of Giza from the comfort of your own home for the first time ever, cost-free.
