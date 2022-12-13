Read full article on original website
Related
The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says
There is a Black male teacher shortage in the U.S. and unless we hyper-focus on the problem it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League
The Ivy League university now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression.
Washington Examiner
Older people are increasingly living alone. That's not good for any of us
For Americans aged 50 and older, living alone is on the rise. This increase isn't a result of the COVID-19 pandemic . Instead, it's been decades in the making. Among other things, it is a result of shifting attitudes toward marriage, careers, and children. Approximately 15 million people aged 50...
Psychologists and Scientists Discuss the Controversy and Possibility of Communicating With the Dead
Though there remains no proof of the matter from either discipline, studies continue. This article is based on mental health-related postings and accredited media reports. No personal medical advice nor conclusion as to the veracity of this topic is offered herein. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:PsychologyToday.com, Google.com, and OpenAccessGovernment.org.
psychreg.org
We Need to Design Societies That Benefit Older and Younger People
The success of longevity interventions is putting countries on paths to becoming ageing societies, in which the number of individuals aged 65 and older is equal to the number of people aged 15 and younger. This outcome may lead to resistance to investments in healthy longevity, according to ageing experts, if concerns are raised that the needs of older individuals will overwhelm societies, exacerbate ageism, and divide populations.
Good News Network
Male or Female Old or Young New Survey Show Parrots Can All Speak at the Same Level
Did you know that parrots know when to use the phrases they mimic from their owners? That’s just one fascinating discovery that has come out through a large crowdsourced dataset on mimicry among parrots. In a project entitled “What Does Polly Say?” 900 parrot owners answered a survey about...
Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast
Equity, diversity, inclusion are buzzwords that may evoke social change, but for some they conjure empty promises on a glossy corporate brochure or statement at the bottom of a job listing. How do institutions make actual change? Join us on this episode of Don’t Call Me Resilient as we speak with Professor Sonia Kang to discuss the pitfalls of tokenism and how institutions uphold institutional racism. She also shares some tips on how to thrive in the workspace. In 2020, when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, worldwide protests against anti-Black police brutality prompted corporations to rush to address...
myscience.org
A ’world of play’ for Indigenous children
LEGO Foundation awards $27.8M to Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health. Center will use award to expand Family Spirit home-visiting program with 20 new sites and to develop Indigenous-designed outdoor playspaces with Indigenous partners in the U.S, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health has...
MedicalXpress
Changing feelings can boost creativity for conventional thinkers
Even people who tend to think conventionally, such as accountants or insurance adjusters, can be creative, a recent study suggests, if they can look at emotional situations in a different light. In a set of experiments, researchers found that conventional thinkers, those who rank low on openness to new ideas...
ValueWalk
Universities Indoctrinating Class Of Intimated Socialist Censors
WASHINGTON, D.C. (December 8, 2023) – A new survey shows that universities are turning out, and probably indoctrinating, graduates who are too intimated to speak out, strongly favor censorship, and are increasingly socialist, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf. This Fund Manager Seeks ‘Growth At A Reasonable Price’:...
Code-switching: the pressure on people to change how they speak
Have you found yourself altering how you speak when you find yourself in a more formal situation? Do you tone down your accent or stay away from words that may only be known in the area you are from? If so, you may already be experienced in code-switching. In linguistics,...
myscience.org
Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination
Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...
Freethink
How neuroscience can make us better parents
Don’t you wish you could predict your child’s behavior with 100 percent accuracy? Any realistic parent knows it’s an impossible daydream, but an appealing one nonetheless. Kids will always surprise you. There are so many factors that go into behavior, not to mention the fact that internal and external forces can sometimes make kids act out of character.
The Dramatic Rise of Self-Described “Psychics” in the 2020s
The number of individuals training in cold-reading techniques and other tricks of the psychic trade has dramatically up-ticked since the advent of 2020. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, McGill.ca, AARP.com, and Goodreads.com.
Changing the Future with Gender Equitability
In this article, we'll explore the power of gender equity and how it can change the future. We'll discuss the current state of gender equity and the challenges we face in achieving it. We'll also explore the potential benefits of gender equity and how it can improve our lives and our world.
Comments / 0