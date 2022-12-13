ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arthur, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osfhealthcare.org

Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville

Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
DANVILLE, IL
agupdate.com

Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
ILLINOIS STATE
illinoisnewsroom.org

Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?

CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Effingham Radio

BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon

The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
MONTICELLO, IL
Effingham Radio

City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue

The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

Putting your best foot forward at Heel to Toe

First time shoppers to Heel to Toe in Urbana are always amazed at how large our store is and how great it looks. Folks are often surprised that you can get to Urbana from Champaign with no entry gates or warning signs saying you have just passed thru the Birkenstock Curtain.
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Urbana’s newest restaurant Mama’s African Kitchen is open for dine in

Co-owned by Congolese immigrants Memoire Budimbu Mabiza and Lisette Mbaki, the brand new restaurant Mama's African Kitchen by Best of Africa Food Store is open for dine in. The restaurant shares an entrance with the African grocery. Just turn to the left to enter the restaurant. Photo by Alyssa Buckley.
URBANA, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville Kroger Stocking for Re-Opening

The stocking of shelves has begun at the Taylorville Kroger following the store being closed by the state EPA July 29th due to asbestos abatement issues. Kroger officials are hoping the store can be re-opened by Christmas. A 2nd Job Fair to hire additional staff, is taking place this Friday...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

William Charles Rahar Jr.

William Charles (Bill) Rahar, Jr., 51, of Taylorville, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Bill had made the decision to be an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to two individuals. Bill was born March 21, 1971...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wsiu.org

Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance

Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mayor’s Race: Lane Plans to Fight to Stay on Ballot

(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop

At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36

Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy