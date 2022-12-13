ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, IL

Village Service Awards

Westmont, Illinois -- Date Issued: December 15, 2022. The Village of Westmont recently recognized members of the municipal organization for their years of service. "We greatly appreciate all the members of our organization for their dedication and service to the community," said Village Manager Steve May. "This year, I want to give an extra thank you to Wally Van Buren who has been a board commissioner for 50 years. This is an incredible achievement and it speaks to Wally’s dedication to public service over the years.” Following is a list of individuals who received their service pins and awards:
Muddy Warhol Contest & Exhibit Planned For 2023

Westmont, Illinois – Date Issued: December 14, 2022. The College of DuPage (COD) will be debuting a new Andy Warhol Exhibit in the Spring of 2023. Working with DuPage County and Arts DuPage, COD is looking to partner with other DuPage communities to cross promote the Warhol exhibit with local events and programs that will draw visitors not only to the exhibit, but also to other DuPage communities.
2023 No Mow ‘til Mother’s Day

Westmont, Illinois -- Date Issued: December 15, 2022. “This program has been a great success,” said Environmental Improvement Committee (EIC) Chair Bruce Barker. “Westmont’s program has been so successful that communities from throughout Illinois are contacting us to get information so that they can start their own ‘No Mow’ programs.” Barker added, “We’re getting the word out early so that residents who hire lawn care services can plan their schedules accordingly.”
