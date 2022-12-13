Westmont, Illinois -- Date Issued: December 15, 2022. The Village of Westmont recently recognized members of the municipal organization for their years of service. "We greatly appreciate all the members of our organization for their dedication and service to the community," said Village Manager Steve May. "This year, I want to give an extra thank you to Wally Van Buren who has been a board commissioner for 50 years. This is an incredible achievement and it speaks to Wally’s dedication to public service over the years.” Following is a list of individuals who received their service pins and awards:

