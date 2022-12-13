Read full article on original website
agupdate.com
Family traditions shine in Christmas cookie recipes
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — This week, some of our past featured cooks share their favorite Christmas cookie recipes. Among them is a specialty foods expert who celebrates her Italian heritage, a pork producer who gives thousands of samples of pork away at farmers markets every year and me — Illinois Farmer Today field editor Phyllis Coulter.
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana
Breakfast, lunch or dinner: Where to eat on Christmas in Champaign-Urbana. If you are looking for a place to eat on Christmas Day, we have a list of restaurants that will be open for your family. Maybe making reservations sounds more compelling than making a turkey or ham (or anything...
“We need more people like her”; Effingham foster mom remembered
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sarah Towles remembers her little sister, Amanda, as a fighter. “She had good days and she had bad days,” Towles said. “She really hid well what she was going through and she really pushed herself to the limit.” Amanda battled Marfan syndrome, a connective tissue disorder that creates mobility issues. Amanda […]
nowdecatur.com
Table for Ten sitting down at Doherty’s Pub January 20
December 14, 2022 – The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an evening of conversation at Doherty’s Pub on Friday, January 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This Table for Ten event is free for all who attend, but registration has closed. If you have...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
Effingham Radio
BOHO Chic Clinique Opening In New Location Soon
The Summer of ’21 saw the advent of Effingham’s first locally owned and operated full service Medical Spa, BOHO Chic Clinique. Medical Director Jason McAllaster, DO has announced the practice is expanding services and preparing to open in a new location. Effective December 12th, BOHO will more than triple their footprint with relocation to Suite 3A on 1207 Network Centre Blvd.
smilepolitely.com
Urbana’s newest restaurant Mama’s African Kitchen is open for dine in
Co-owned by Congolese immigrants Memoire Budimbu Mabiza and Lisette Mbaki, the brand new restaurant Mama's African Kitchen by Best of Africa Food Store is open for dine in. The restaurant shares an entrance with the African grocery. Just turn to the left to enter the restaurant. Photo by Alyssa Buckley.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Winter months bring added struggle to people with Seasonal Affective Disorder
CHAMPAIGN — While his music may be loud and energetic, guitarist and Champaign resident Aaron Heath said he prefers complete silence when he meditates. He said meditation is a way of keeping a routine when his seasonal depression gets overwhelming. “I’m just mindful of it,” Heath said. “I know...
WAND TV
Fire destroys Champaign home
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The resident of a Champaign home has been displaced by a fire Wednesday morning. The Champaign Fire Department said they responded to a structure fire at 1314 S. Duncan Road at 4:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived at the scene, there was heavy smoke and...
Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
Devastating Champaign house fire
Champaign police and firefighters responded to a home that was up in flames. That happened near Duncan Road and Kirby Avenue around 4:30 a.m. We spoke to Fire Chief Ludwig, he says someone passing by called it in. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames when they got there. They also found the homeowner standing outside […]
Potential Urbana “tiny homes” aiming to fight homelessness
URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — A non-profit leader in Champaign said she’s seen how hard it is to live on the streets. Now, Claudia Lennhoff, Champaign County Healthcare Consumers’ executive director, is one of many working on a unique solution to battle homelessness in Champaign County. She hopes to create “Hope Village,” a community of tiny […]
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
See Inside a Cabin Hidden in the Woods in the Middle of Illinois
I don't know about you, but when I try to get away from it all, I really do try to get away from everything. That's kind of the idea. If you agree, there's a cabin I've found hidden in the middle of the woods in central Illinois that looks like a good option.
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
freedom929.com
BE ALERT TO COUNTERFEIT MONEY
(EFFINGHAM) With local and regional holiday shopping in full swing, all residents and business owners should be alert to the possibility of counterfeit money being passed. It was just a few weeks ago that the latest report indicated that counterfeit bills, in the $20 and $100 denominations, were showing up in various downstate locations. While the fake bills all had different serial numbers, some were rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, coloring, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local law enforcement or state authorities if any fraudulent bills are suspected.
foxillinois.com
Warrensburg man facing charges of murdering wife, out of hospital
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — Jeffrey Lourash, 57, of Warrensburg was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is booked in the Macon County Jail. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation.
Effingham Radio
Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop
At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Parent backlash delayed school desegregation plans in Champaign. What are the options now?
CHAMPAIGN – After parent backlash, the Champaign Unit 4 school board has a new option for further desegregating schools – keeping student placements mostly the same. Consulting firm Cooperative Strategies presented this new option to the Unit 4 Board of Education on Monday. The board hired the consulting firm to improve racial and class equity in the district’s “schools of choice” process.
