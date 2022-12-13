(EFFINGHAM) With local and regional holiday shopping in full swing, all residents and business owners should be alert to the possibility of counterfeit money being passed. It was just a few weeks ago that the latest report indicated that counterfeit bills, in the $20 and $100 denominations, were showing up in various downstate locations. While the fake bills all had different serial numbers, some were rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, coloring, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local law enforcement or state authorities if any fraudulent bills are suspected.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO