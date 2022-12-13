Read full article on original website
Coles Co. taxpayers demand answers after property tax hike
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – It was a heated scene in the Coles County Courthouse Tuesday night. Concerned taxpayers confronted the board about property tax hikes they say are unfair. Attorney Sarah Hocking laid out the issue. She, and others who live among a handful of subdivisions in Lafayette Township, feel they’ve been targeted by […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Lane, Jakob Dazey Declared Unqualified for Danville Election Ballot
Clockwise from left: Tom Mellen, Dave Ryan, Sandy Delhaye, and Barb Bailey. The Danville Election Commission has agreed with protests brought about by incumbents in the upcoming April of 2023 Municipal Election that a pair of challengers did not have the required number of signatures on their filing petitions. Danville...
Effingham Radio
City of Effingham to Open New Portion of Heritage Avenue
The City of Effingham will open a new portion of Heritage Avenue on Friday December 16. The public is invited to attend this ribbon cutting on the east end of the site. Attendees should come from Medical Park Drive and park along that street and the old portion of Heritage Avenue.
New casino in Danville expected to open in April 2023
Danville Mayor, Rickey Williams Jr. says the new casino will generate around $6,000,000, but will also benefit existing businesses in town.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Mayor’s Race: Lane Plans to Fight to Stay on Ballot
(Above) Danville Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr; Challenger and Vermilion Housing Authority Executive Director Jackie Vinson, Challenger Jacob Lane. Now that the Danville Election Commission has declared that mayoral candidate Jacob Lane should not be on the ballot for next April 4th municipal election, where do we go from here? Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr challenged 22 of Lane’s petition signatures, and the Commission agreed that the ones in question were either from someone out of the city limits, or not registered to vote.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Kroger Stocking for Re-Opening
The stocking of shelves has begun at the Taylorville Kroger following the store being closed by the state EPA July 29th due to asbestos abatement issues. Kroger officials are hoping the store can be re-opened by Christmas. A 2nd Job Fair to hire additional staff, is taking place this Friday...
nowdecatur.com
With new pipeline, Decatur continues to lead the way in carbon capture and sequestration
December 12, 2022 – Landowners, community members, and environmentalists had the opportunity to learn more about a plan to bring a CO2 pipeline from Iowa to Decatur for carbon sequestration. The Illinois State Geological Survey, Richland Community College and ADM hosted the informational sessions and tours with Wolf Carbon...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Fire Protection District Responds To Single Vehicle Accident
On Wednesday, 12/14/2022 at 21:50 hours, Firefighters were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in a field in front of 8827 N. 1775th Road. EMS was first to arrive on scene and advised incoming units extrication would be needed for an occupant in the vehicle. Extrication was completed with EMS treating the patient and transporting to St Anthony Hospital.
agupdate.com
Report backs up nitrogen, tillage changes with data
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Earlier this year, the Precision Conservation Management program — a program led by the Illinois Corn Growers Association and Illinois Soybean Association — released its data summary report for 2015-21. The report provides anonymized results for over 12,000 agricultural fields in Illinois demonstrating the financial and environmental differences resulting from various tillage, nutrient management and cover crop practices.
arthurgraphic.com
Virginia L. Strohecker
Virginia L. Strohecker, 91, of Arthur, IL passed away at 6:59 a.m. Monday, December 12, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL. Virginia was born August 19, 1931 in Springfield, IL. the daughter of Lee and Marie Tomlinson Frazier. She grew up in St. Louis, MO and Alton, IL. She...
osfhealthcare.org
Streamlined care coming to OSF Cancer Center in Danville
Cancer care doesn’t make anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”. But for patients at the OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville, Illinois, visits will soon be more comfortable and streamlined thanks to $750,000 worth of interior renovations. Phase two of the cancer...
Bobcat spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A bobcat was spotted at Allerton Park in Monticello last week. Allerton Park and Retreat Center shared footage of a bobcat walking on Facebook. The footage was caught on Dec. 10 around 3 a.m. with a new camera set up to spot beavers in the area. In the post, Allerton Park […]
freedom929.com
BE ALERT TO COUNTERFEIT MONEY
(EFFINGHAM) With local and regional holiday shopping in full swing, all residents and business owners should be alert to the possibility of counterfeit money being passed. It was just a few weeks ago that the latest report indicated that counterfeit bills, in the $20 and $100 denominations, were showing up in various downstate locations. While the fake bills all had different serial numbers, some were rather noticeable due to the texture of paper, coloring, and centering. Authorities ask everyone to inspect all bills upon receipt and contact local law enforcement or state authorities if any fraudulent bills are suspected.
taylorvilledailynews.com
William Charles Rahar Jr.
William Charles (Bill) Rahar, Jr., 51, of Taylorville, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2022, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL. Bill had made the decision to be an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to two individuals. Bill was born March 21, 1971...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies pedestrian killed on U.S. 36
Update 6:45 p.m. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the pedestrian who was found dead on U.S. Route 36 Thursday morning. Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as Norman D. Nicholas, 59 of Decatur. An autopsy conducted in Bloomington on Thursday confirmed that Nicholas died from multiple blunt […]
wsiu.org
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Central Illinois has a chance
Could Bing Crosby’s dream come true this year? Below average temperatures could make for a white Christmas in central Illinois. “Since we are looking at below normal temperatures through Christmas, I think it’ll be cold enough that any precipitation would be snow,” said Alex Irwin, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Lincoln.
foxillinois.com
Popular Champaign breakfast restaurant broken into, closed for the day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Original Pancake House in Champaign is closed today following an overnight burglary. Champaign Police responded to a report of a break-in around 5 am at 1909 W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday. Police say they are working to determine whether anything was stolen. On the...
Crews respond to Champaign apartment fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a fire inside a 12-unit apartment building on Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene at the 200 block of Kenwood Rd., they reported smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment. Crews then deployed multiple hose lines and quickly upgraded the fire to a […]
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Effingham Radio
Canadian Man Found Unresponsive At Pilot Truck Stop
At approximately 3:25 pm on Monday, December 12, 2022, the Effingham City Police received a call of an unresponsive male at the Pilot Truck Stop on north Rt. 45. Officers arrived and discovered a male lying beside a vehicle with individuals performing CPR. Rural Med EMS arrived and transported the individual to St. Anthony Hospital. The male was pronounced deceased at the emergency room at 4:16 pm.
