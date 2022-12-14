An effortless glide down a Utah cliff turned into a deadly situation when a buildings, antennae, span and earth (BASE) jumper hit an adjacent wall and was dangling from his parachute 80 feet above a talus slope. The victim, a 35-year-old man from Australia took the plunge off of The Crown exit point in Kane Creek Canyon, roughly 400 feet off the ground. On his way down, the jumper’s parachute snagged on a jutting piece of the red rock cliff and slammed into the way, completely at the mercy of his gear’s strength.

MOAB, UT ・ 10 DAYS AGO