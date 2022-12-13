Read full article on original website
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields May Never Do This Ever AgainOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Flagship Wicker Park Walgreens inside an old bank is one of Chicago's hidden gemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Matteson Suburb Adopted by Christmas in the WardsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Legendary MLB Pitcher Found Dead Monday Afternoon
A legendary Major League Baseball pitcher was tragically found dead on Monday afternoon. Tom Browning, a legendary Cincinnati Reds pitcher who threw a perfect game, was found dead by police on Monday. The 62-year-old former MLB pitcher played for the Reds from 1984-94 and the Royals in 1995. He was...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Dylan Carlson, Jarred Kelenic, Bryan Reynolds & Alex Thomas Among Targets For Center Field
When the offseason began the Los Angeles Dodgers faced needs in their starting rotation and at shortstop. That then grew to include center field when the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger and he immediately became a free agent. The Dodgers had interest in re-signing Bellinger, but he wound up joining the...
Yardbarker
Yankees taking a huge risk at shortstop in 2023
Despite a ridiculous number of superstar shortstops on the free agent market year in and year out, the New York Yankees remained committed to their long-term plan of utilizing prospects at the position. After a few years of stopgap solutions, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, and now Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the...
Yardbarker
Dansby Swanson signs huge contract from NL team
Swanson had been consistently linked to the Cubs during free agency, with the team making it clear they were interested in free agent shortstops. Swanson was always viewed as the most likely target, even after the contracts handed out to Xander Bogaerts and Carlos Correa risked driving up his price further.
Yardbarker
Justin Turner leaves Dodgers for AL East rival
Justin Turner is headed for a new team after being a cornerstone player for the Los Angeles Dodgers the last nine seasons. Turner has agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. The contract is reportedly for just under $22M over two years, with an opt out after the first year.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Predicts More To Come For The Cardinals
Just a few weeks into their offseason, star third baseman Nolan Arenado informed the St. Louis Cardinals that he would be opting in for 2023 and beyond. The slugger’s contract expires after the 2027 season. The team recently signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million contract, securing their...
Yardbarker
Fans React to Dansby Swanson’s New Deal With Cubs
While the Cubs have supposedly been in on a lot of players, they finally got their big signing. However, many fans took to social media with different takes on the move. Here is a look at how the league is reacting to the news. Fans Critiquing Swanson Signing. Many Atlanta...
Yardbarker
Should Brewers pursue recently DFA'd Eric Hosmer?
This offseason, the Brewers have been active on the trade market. They have not been involved in free agency. Typically, Milwaukee likes to navigate free agency by making low-risk deals. This means avoiding multiyear deals and banking on players outperforming their contracts in order to secure them a better deal in the future. One player the Brewers could consider who fits this mold is the recently DFA’d Eric Hosmer.
Yardbarker
Five-time All-Star J.D. Martinez signs with Dodgers in steal of a deal
The Los Angeles Dodgers are watching their payroll this offseason, but they still managed to improve their team with a nice signing. The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with J.D. Martinez, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal is pending a physical. Now 35, Martinez...
Yardbarker
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
Yardbarker
Broncos fans send message to ownership as attendance plummets
Keeler writes, "it's the third game of at least 12,000 no-shows since December 2018." The Broncos' new ownership, the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, might argue the poor showing ties to quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson sitting out due to injury. Recent trends demonstrate that it's a chilly attitude toward the organization instead.
Yardbarker
The Mets Have Lost Another 2022 Bullpen Piece
The New York Mets lost Taijuan Walker and Chris Bassitt during free agency, not to mention Jacob deGrom. All of them have been replaced by quality alternatives, though. The bullpen has also suffered several casualties: Seth Lugo and Adam Ottavino are gone, as is Joely Rodriguez. The latter already found...
Yardbarker
Mets could reunite with one outfielder coming off injury
Following the press conference held by the New York Mets for recently re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo, his agent, Scott Boras, met with the media. He was asked about another client in former Met, Michael Conforto, and shared the following updates. “Michael is in Arizona, he’s doing great, he’s throwing...
Yardbarker
Clayton Kershaw Confirms One Thing About His Future in Baseball
The other team, of course, is the Texas Rangers, the team Kershaw grew up rooting for and that plays near his home in the Dallas area. After the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Kershaw has hit free agency and been wooed by the Rangers, but both times, he chose to stick with the only organization he's ever known, the one that drafted him in the first round of the 2006 draft.
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa Deal Could Lead to a Potential Trade for the Halos
The Giants signed Carlos Correa on Tuesday, and while the Angels weren't heavily connected to the superstar shortstop, there was at least some level of hope they could land the guy who used to torment them with the division-rival Astros. But Correa's signing in San Francisco could open up a different possibility for the Halos at short.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive positive injury update on DJ LeMahieu
The Yankees saw DJ LeMahieu come off of his second straight season of breaking down and missing the postseason due to injury. This time around, a toe injury caused LeMahieu to struggle down the stretch with a .355 OPS in his final 103 PAs, but he still posted a strong 116 wRC+ on the season. A high-OBP contact machine, LeMahieu is one of the premier leadoff hitters in the sport, and his presence was sorely missed at the top of the Yankee lineup.
Yardbarker
Opinion: Elvis Andrus isn’t the Braves answer at shortstop
The Braves made the gut-wrenching decision to move on from their All-Star shortstop this offseason. To make things even more uneasy, it doesn’t look like they have a clear backup plan. Orlando Arcia is on the roster, but he proved last season that he’s much better served as a utility piece, and they appear to have a lot of faith in the potential of Vaughn Grissom. However, Grissom struggled mightily at the plate to end 2022, and his defense at second base was even shakier. Asking him to fill the shoes of Dansby Swanson almost feels unfair. Unfortunately, there aren’t many inspiring options for the Braves to turn to on the free agent market.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Jones, an outfielder and pitcher, was a part of three minor league teams in 2022. For those three teams, he went 4-0 with a 3.86 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 36 strikeouts, and allowed zero home runs in 22 games and 21 innings pitched. As an outfielder, Jones's last known stats were...
Yardbarker
New Tigers Player Rivals Javy Baez In A Shocking Category
The Detroit Tigers made a key move on Thursday to strengthen their starting rotation, signing veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen to a one-year, $8.5 million contract. The 30-year-old has a chance to make an additional $1.5 million in incentives. But what people tend to forget about Lorenzen now that the universal...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
One of the top free agents left on the market reportedly is off the board -- and he happens to be a once prominent member of the Boston Red Sox. A former fan favorite, who has bounced around in recent years, has found what he hopes to be his new home for the foreseeable future.
