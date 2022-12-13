The Braves made the gut-wrenching decision to move on from their All-Star shortstop this offseason. To make things even more uneasy, it doesn’t look like they have a clear backup plan. Orlando Arcia is on the roster, but he proved last season that he’s much better served as a utility piece, and they appear to have a lot of faith in the potential of Vaughn Grissom. However, Grissom struggled mightily at the plate to end 2022, and his defense at second base was even shakier. Asking him to fill the shoes of Dansby Swanson almost feels unfair. Unfortunately, there aren’t many inspiring options for the Braves to turn to on the free agent market.

6 HOURS AGO