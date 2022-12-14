Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven
State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NBC Connecticut
18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford
An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition. Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off. While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to...
Police: 2 Connecticut men arrested on fentanyl trafficking offenses
Mario Pascual-Aquino, of Torrington, and Juan Gonzalez-Reyes, of Hartford, were arrested, according to police.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash
Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton
Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. A Milford police officer is on administrative leave for how he handled the case of a mother who was recently murdered. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price...
Fairfield County Man Nabbed With Gun, Drugs After Cops Receive Tip, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was busted for alleged possession of a gun and drugs after police received a tip that led to surveillance.The incident took place in Norwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 13.The Norwalk Police Department received information on Tuesday that a resident was armed with a handgun and was sell…
18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting on Main Street in Hartford Thursday night. Hartford police responded to the area of 3229 Main St. and located evidence of gunfire. While on scene, a woman arrived at an area hospital suffering from a non-life threatening wound. She is currently listed in […]
Eyewitness News
Woman shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A woman was the victim of an overnight shooting in Hartford, according to police. They said the 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of 3229 Main St. around 1 a.m. Police were first notified by ShotSpotter, their gunfire detection system. When they arrived at the...
Branford man killed in New Haven crash
A Branford man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the Interstate 91 North Exit 3 off-ramp in New Haven early Friday morning.
Eyewitness News
Wet road conditions reported across the state
(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
Cop placed on leave in Milford axe killling
A police officer who took a woman’s complaint has been placed on leave following the Milford axe murder of the woman, a mother of three children.
Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
Ansonia police ask for public’s help identifying burglars
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday. Ansonia police shared a surveillance video of two men breaking into a commercial building on Main Street. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 […]
3 Juveniles Accused Of Snatching Purses In New Haven County While Traveling In Stolen Car
Three juveniles are facing numerous charges after police said they committed robberies in Connecticut while traveling in a stolen car. A Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in the New Haven County town of Wallingford at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, the Meriden Police Department said. The...
Officer who took Milford woman's complaint weeks before death placed on leave
MILFORD, Conn. — A Milford police officer was placed on administrative leave this week amid an internal investigation of his handling of a protective order violation request by a woman later killed allegedly by her ex-boyfriend. Julie Minogue, 40, of Milford, was killed by her ex-boyfriend, Ewen Dewitt, on...
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
