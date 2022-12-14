ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven County, CT

Comments / 2

NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating Reports of Gunfire on I-91 in New Haven

State police are investigating a report of gunfire on Interstate 91 in New Haven Friday morning. A witness reported gunfire between two vehicles on I-91 North, state police said. No injuries have been reported. State police said they are gathering information about the vehicles and state troopers from Troop I...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigating crash near Dixwell Ave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a car crash that occurred Thursday night near Dixwell Avenue and Munson Street. News 8 sent a crew to the scene and saw several police cruisers at the scene as well as a Greater New Haven Transit District bus. This is a developing story. News […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Hartford

An 18-year-old woman was shot in Hartford early Friday morning and police said she is in stable condition. Officers responded to the area of 3229 Main St. just after 1 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off. While officers were at the scene, an 18-year-old woman arrived at an area hospital to...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Police Cruiser Involved in Hartford Crash

Investigators are looking into what led up to a crash Thursday evening in Hartford. It happened around 7 on Jennings Road near the Exit 33 ramp and involved a State Police cruiser. An ambulance did respond to the scene, but it the extent of injuries are not yet known. Additional...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Scrivano Christmas Lights in East Hampton

Officer on leave for how he handled case of slain Milford mother. A Milford police officer is on administrative leave for how he handled the case of a mother who was recently murdered. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Numbers from AAA show that this time last year, the average diesel price...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

18-year-old wounded in Hartford Main Street shooting

Eyewitness News

Woman shot in Hartford overnight

Eyewitness News

Wet road conditions reported across the state

(WFSB) - The vast majority of the precipitation that fell on Friday morning was rain. In fact, the nor’easter was expected to bring rain to most of the state, with the exception of northwestern Connecticut. Channel 3′s Early Warning Weather Tracker scoped out road conditions across the state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Milford police launch investigation into officer after woman was allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend she had a protective order against

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Milford officer is under investigation after police said he potentially failed to quickly gather more information in order to obtain an arrest warrant for a man who then went on to allegedly kill his ex-girlfriend last week. Ewen DeWitt, 42, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 40-year-old Julie Minogue, with […]
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Arrest made in Willow Street homicide: Waterbury police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police, with the help of the U.S. Marshals, have made an arrested in a shooting on Willow Street that killed a 23-year-old. Clarence Rhodes, 43, of Waterbury was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday and was then taken back to Connecticut, according to police. Rhodes...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Britain man pleads guilty to committing 28 robberies, 6 carjackings: DOJ

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Britain man pleaded guilty to committing 28 armed robberies and six carjacking offenses during a three-month crime spree on Wednesday. According to court records, Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, admitted to committing 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six carjacking offenses and other crimes in the state, between Sep. […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Ansonia police ask for public’s help identifying burglars

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) – Ansonia police are seeking help from the public to identify two suspects involved in a burglary on Tuesday. Ansonia police shared a surveillance video of two men breaking into a commercial building on Main Street. Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 […]
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Plainville police track down alleged bank robbery suspect

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A 59-year-old Plainville man was arrested for allegedly robbing the M&T Bank on 117 East Street in Plainville Monday, according to police. Shortly after 12:30 p.m., police say a white male suspect entered M&T Bank and presented a note to the teller. The bank teller told police the note said, “This is […]
PLAINVILLE, CT

