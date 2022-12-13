Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
31 years ago, a young mom went on a fake business trip and vanished. A month later, her husband developed "amnesia."Fatim HemrajBurlington, WI
Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing After Two DecadesJoel EisenbergMequon, WI
Wisconsin Insurance Man Asks Chipotle Hinge Date for Venmo 'Refund' Because She didn't Buy Insurance from HimZack LoveBrookfield, WI
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closes - 20 Year Old Wisconsin Store ShuttersTy D.Mequon, WI
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Dartball remains a Wisconsin winter tradition
MILWAUKEE — On a Wednesday night in the basement of his parish, Mark Stieber announced the batting lineup for the first game of his team’s weekly triple-header. As club manager, Stieber has played on the St. Matthias dartball team since 1983. “I make the lineup sheet and make...
kenosha.com
Kenosha’s Gregg Thompson has a backyard that will make golfers green with envy
D'Amato has covered golf in Wisconsin since 1980 and is a multiple award winner in the GWAA writing contest. He was inducted into the WSGA Hall of Fame in 2017 and joined Wisconsin.Golf in 2018 after a distinguished career at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He is a three-time Wisconsin Sportswriter of the Year.
wtmj.com
Park View Middle School students fall sick in Mukwonago, faint at choir rehearsal
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Students of Park View Middle School fell ill and fainted while rehearsing for their choir performance at Mukwonago High School, numerous sources confirmed to WTMJ on Thursday. A group of middle school choir students suddenly displayed symptoms of illness during their practice session on Dec. 15,...
denver7.com
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'
WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
Family of South Milwaukee woman linked to dating app predator speaks out
On the outside, it seemed like a regular Tuesday night at Scotty's Bar and Pizza, but on the inside, a celebration of life was taking place for 55-year-old Kim Mikulance.
Wisconsin Idiot Kills Bald Eagle, Faces $100K Fine And Jail
There are certain things in life that I've never been able to fully understand. Like killing things for absolutely no reason other than to kill something. If there's a thrill, or an incredible sense of joy that comes with doing that, I simply cannot wrap my head around it. Then,...
School district speaks on Watertown fire that left three students dead
MADISON, Wis. — When three students were killed in a house fire early Friday morning, the Watertown Unified School District implemented its school safety plan. “When you have a tragedy like this in your community, it always takes time, and really what that means for us is to, you know, have some patience and a lot of kindness and offer...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location
OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI
Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Why proposed development for new downtown soccer stadium should include pay guarantee for service jobs
A proposed development that would bring a new soccer stadium to downtown Milwaukee should include guarantees of good wages and a path to union representation for workers in the stadium district in return for public subsidies, a new report recommends. The report, “Worker Power Levels the Playing Field,” was released...
fox47.com
Brewers' Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name
MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The...
shepherdexpress.com
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street
You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023
TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
CBS 58
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
CBS 58
Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
Nurse attacked in Milwaukee hospital: 'Street brawl you would see in a movie'
Lawmakers in our state have taken notice, and passed a law this year, making it a felony to threaten a healthcare worker.
Fundraiser started for mother who lost 3 kids, house in fire
A person who identifies as a family member started the GoFundMe with a $25,000 goal. She says the mother was at work when the house caught fire.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wild & Precious boutique expands online store to downtown building
GRAFTON - Even in life’s most challenging moments, Opal Stone has found ways to inspire, both as a business owner and a mother. Stone, owner and founder of Wild & Precious Clothing and Design Boutique in Grafton, has been a mainstay in the local crafts scene for the past eight years. A mother of three youngsters - with a fourth due next March - Stone has needed to delicately balance her efforts at home and in the store.
Comments / 0