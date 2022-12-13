ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskego, WI

Dartball remains a Wisconsin winter tradition

MILWAUKEE — On a Wednesday night in the basement of his parish, Mark Stieber announced the batting lineup for the first game of his team’s weekly triple-header. As club manager, Stieber has played on the St. Matthias dartball team since 1983. “I make the lineup sheet and make...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ABC apologizes after Wisconsin marching band joke on 'The Conners'

WAUKESHA, Wis. — MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (TMJ4) — An episode of ABC's "The Conners" received backlash after a joke referenced hitting a marching band with a car. In the episode, a character was asked if they heard a "bump bump" while driving from Wisconsin. The character responded, "I could run over a marching band and not feel a thing in that RV."
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

A longtime Oconomowoc florist is blooming with a new location

OCONOMOWOC — While the weather outside may be dreary, Modern Bloom can fix any seasonal blues with their custom-made floral arrangements. Owner, Christy Dornbirn, has been in the floral business for over 30 years. “We were located in downtown Oconomowoc for over 13 years on Wisconsin Ave. We then...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
12 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI

Mexican food is one of the most popular cuisines in the U.S., and the abundance of restaurants can make it tough to know what places to try. Virtually all cities have a wide selection of Mexican spots, including Milwaukee, so narrowing down the 12 best Mexican restaurants in Milwaukee is always a good idea.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brewers' Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name

MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Classic Hamburgers at Mazos on 27th Street

You can find almost anything you crave on S. 27th Street in Milwaukee, including phenomenally good classic burgers and fries at Mazos Hamburgers. It’s a small shop on the east side of the busy two-lane street that connects a lot of Milwaukee from north to south, but it’s packed with patrons.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County woman could be the ‘Powerball First Millionaire’ of 2023

TOWN OF NORWAY — Amy Hughes of Wind Lake, in the Town of Norway, is one of 29 finalists who could be the next Powerball First Millionaire of the Year. Hughes is the only Wisconsin finalist and was selected from an estimated 21,000 statewide entries on April 25, the Wisconsin Lottery said in a news release issued Tuesday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Local chocolate boutique introducing new holiday-exclusive flavors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One local chocolate boutique is embracing the holiday season by introducing four limited edition candies to their holiday catalog. Fazio's Sweet Moments Sweet Life out of Olm Grove is offering 21 unique sweets available only during the holiday season, including four that are new, including a nod to Wisconsin, something for vegans, a hand-stamps snowflake and an elegantly outfitted classic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wild & Precious boutique expands online store to downtown building

GRAFTON - Even in life’s most challenging moments, Opal Stone has found ways to inspire, both as a business owner and a mother. Stone, owner and founder of Wild & Precious Clothing and Design Boutique in Grafton, has been a mainstay in the local crafts scene for the past eight years. A mother of three youngsters - with a fourth due next March - Stone has needed to delicately balance her efforts at home and in the store.
GRAFTON, WI

