Cleo “Tootie” L. Cimenski, 98 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. Burial took place in the Bearhead Cemetery. Caring for Tootie and her family was the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO