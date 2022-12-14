Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnews.biz
Michael H. “Mike” Terwey
Michael H. “Mike” Terwey, passed away unexpectedly in an unavoidable wood cutting accident on Thursday, December 8, 2022 in Birchdale Township, Todd County, Minnesota at the age of 67 years, 2 months, and 13 days. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday,...
hometownnews.biz
Cleo “Tootie” L. Cimenski
Cleo “Tootie” L. Cimenski, 98 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A funeral service was held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, with Pastor Dave Sperstad officiating. Burial took place in the Bearhead Cemetery. Caring for Tootie and her family was the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
hometownnews.biz
Ralph J. Roelike
Ralph J. Roelike, age 82 of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, December 13 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Melrose with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment was in the parish cemetery.
hometownnews.biz
Cody Schuur
Cody J. Schuur, age 30 of Melrose, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home in Melrose, Minnesota. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17 at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose with Pastor Paul Klassen officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
hometownnews.biz
Doris A. Elfering
Doris A. Elfering, age 81 of St. Anna, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, December 9, 2022 at her home in St. Anna, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 17 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Albany with Rev. Julius Beckermann, O.S.B. officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
hometownnews.biz
Erna L. Spehn
Erna L. Spehn, age 95 of Sauk Centre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the CentraCare Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 19 at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church in Sauk Centre with Rev. Jeremy Theis officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.
hometownnews.biz
Upsala City • December 5, 2022
Call to Order/Attendance: The City Council meeting was called to order at Upsala City Hall by Mayor Rollie Johnson at 7:00 P.M. The pledge of allegiance was said. On roll call members present: Mayor Rollie Johnson, Council Members Crystal Benson, Wendy Rene, Lana Bartells and Mitch Lange. Staff present: Public...
hometownnews.biz
Grey Eagle Township • December 5, 2022
Call to Order: Ron Frericks called the meeting to order at 8:00 pm. The pledge of allegiance was recited. Members Present: Ron Frericks, Ray Bense, Mary Ann Primus, Mike Rohe, and Erv Herdering. Also present were the two new board members – Alan Roering and John Young. Agenda Approval:...
Comments / 0