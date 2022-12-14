ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Where is Morocco? Everything to know about African nation ahead of World Cup semifinal

The pride of Africa and the Arabs' inspiration, Morocco announced their nation as a football power at the 2022 World Cup. First they punished world No.2-ranked Belgium and sent them to Doha airport early, topping Group F ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia. Then the Atlas Lions attacked the knockout rounds,...
Morocco World Cup history: Past record of Atlas Lions at FIFA men's tournament

Morocco have won themselves an army of neutral fans at Qatar 2022 as Walid Regragui's team prepare for a semifinal date against defending champions France. The Atlas Lions caused a major shock in the group stages, edging out 2018 finalists Croatia for top spot in Group F, and knocking out FIFA's No.2 ranked side, Belgium.
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings

It will be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and for the Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. Both are also tied on assists, which is the tiebreaker after they each registered a pass that led to a goal in the semis.

