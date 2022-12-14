Read full article on original website
When is Argentina vs France? Date, start time, head-to-head record and early odds for World Cup final
The most controversial and unusual World Cup ever held is about to come to a close with a final at a stadium that was three years away from opening when the final whistle sounded on the 2018 tournament. Lusail had seen ample drama even before the knockout rounds: Lionel Messi...
Where is Morocco? Everything to know about African nation ahead of World Cup semifinal
The pride of Africa and the Arabs' inspiration, Morocco announced their nation as a football power at the 2022 World Cup. First they punished world No.2-ranked Belgium and sent them to Doha airport early, topping Group F ahead of 2018 finalists Croatia. Then the Atlas Lions attacked the knockout rounds,...
When is France vs. Morocco at World Cup? Date, time, early odds and history for semifinal match
France will meet Morocco in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after winning their heavyweight clash in the final eight with England. France will start as favourites but Morocco are used to being underdogs after knocking out European opponents in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their dazzling unbeaten run.
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France are now just one win away from retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has already secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
Morocco World Cup history: Past record of Atlas Lions at FIFA men's tournament
Morocco have won themselves an army of neutral fans at Qatar 2022 as Walid Regragui's team prepare for a semifinal date against defending champions France. The Atlas Lions caused a major shock in the group stages, edging out 2018 finalists Croatia for top spot in Group F, and knocking out FIFA's No.2 ranked side, Belgium.
France vs Argentina is the final showdown of stars we all deserve from this World Cup
Was it merely that all of us who love the game — who revel in the men’s World Cup every four years — that we waited with at least some degree of patience through an extra five months so FIFA could stage this tournament in Qatar without everyone melting in the summer heat?
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
Lionel Messi confirms 2022 World Cup final will be his last game at the FIFA tournament for Argentina
Lionel Messi confirmed that the Qatar 2022 final will be his last World Cup game for Argentina after starring in their semi-final win over Croatia. The 35-year-old opened the scoring from the spot against Croatia and provided Julian Alvarez with an assist for one of his two goals as Argentina ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
Argentina vs France odds for FIFA World Cup final 2022 total goals, scorers, cards, corners and more
France and Argentina will meet in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the gargantuan matchup that fans have been hoping to feast on to end this tournament full of excitement and thrills. Lionel Messi will have the opportunity to win a first World Cup title of his illustrious career, while...
When is the World Cup closing ceremony? Time, details, performers, as Qatar 2022 FIFA tournament comes to an end
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is going out with a bang. Much like the eye-popping showcase that was the tournament's opening ceremony, closing festivities offer a lasting image to remember the passion surrounding the iconic competition. With a number of high-profile stars set to take part in all the...
Players suspended for 2022 FIFA World Cup final: Latest updates on disciplinary action ahead of title match
France meet Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final, with coaches Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni facing some selection decisions for the showpiece. Thankfully, though, having to deal with suspended players is not among them. FIFA updated their rules for the 2022 tournament to reduce the chances of a player...
Croatia vs Morocco odds: Betting on total goals, cards, corners, and scorers for World Cup third place match
The World Cup third place match is mostly useless, little more than an exhibition for two teams already officially "eliminated" from the competition. Yet for Croatia and Morocco, there is plenty on the line despite the lack of a true competitive environment. For Morocco, their fans have flooded the stadiums...
Croatia vs Morocco World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups for FIFA Qatar 2022 third place match
After falling painfully short of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, both Croatia and Morocco will be hoping to end their tournaments on a high in the third place match. Though silverware isn't up for grabs, pride and fair bit of extra prize money is on the line in this game.
World Cup 2022 top goal scorer tracker: Updated Golden Boot rankings
It will be Argentina vs. France for the World Cup final and for the Golden Boot. France's Kylian Mbappe entered the semifinals on top, only for Lionel Messi to catch up after his semifinal penalty kick vs. Croatia. Both are also tied on assists, which is the tiebreaker after they each registered a pass that led to a goal in the semis.
