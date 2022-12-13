Read full article on original website
bhbusiness.com
Cerebral Partner Truepill at Risk of Losing License Over Wrongfully Filled Prescriptions
The Drug Enforcement Administration is going after TruePill — the online pharmacy partner of Cerebral — for alleged inappropriate prescribing practices of controlled substances, specifically for the ADHD medication Adderall. On Friday, the federal agency announced that it started the administrative process of revoking TruePill’s license to prescribe...
bhbusiness.com
New Bill Looks to Expand Access to Mental Health Services for Seniors
A bipartisan group of U.S. House representatives have introduced a new bill aimed at increasing access to mental health services for seniors. Dubbed the Increasing Mental Health Options Act of 2022, the legislation seeks to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries have access to psychologists and can receive mental health services regardless of their care setting. Currently Medicare does not recognize psychologists as independent clinical providers across all settings.
