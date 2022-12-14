Read full article on original website
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
World Cup 2022: France star Karim Benzema could make sensational return for final
Reports have suggested that the striker – injured on the eve of the tournament – may be available for Sunday's final against Argentina
‘Real friendship’ – Fans love Kylian Mbappe’s classy gesture to Achraf Hakimi after France KO Morocco from World Cup
KYLIAN MBAPPE wore best pal Achraf Hakimi's match-worn Morocco shirt for France's celebrations after reaching the World Cup final. Goals by Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani saw off the dark horses and set up a date with Argentina in Sunday's finale. One of the key battles was down Morocco's...
Meet Moroccan soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi
Achraf Hakimi is one of this World Cup’s superstars. The soccer player is of Spanish and Moroccan descent and has made a name for himself over the course of his professional career. Still, the World Cup elevated him to new levels, especially since his team, Morocco, became...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The Jewish Press
Unhappy Arabs Riot Over Morocco’s World Cup Loss to France
Thousands of Arab fans of the Morocco national soccer team rioted late Wednesday night in Ramallah, Jerusalem, Brussels (Belgium) and France over their team’s loss to France in the World Cup semi-finals. Morocco lost to France 2-0. Jerusalem and Ramallah. In Jerusalem, Arab fans were seen cheering Morocco despite...
CBS Sports
Argentina vs. France: Thiago Almada is making MLS history at World Cup, and he's earned it
With Argentina's run to the final, Thiago Almada is the first Major League Soccer player to make it to the big game. Atlanta United's attacking midfielder has only logged six minutes as an injury replacement in the squad, but at 21, he is a rising star after being a fixture in youth sides. While other players in MLS have been in World Cup finals before like David Villa, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Kaka, and others, Almada is the first to do so as an active MLS player.
Sporting News
FIFA World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for title decider
Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe... the thrilling heavyweight finish that this sensational 2022 World Cup has deserved. Officially by the FIFA rankings, this is No. 3 vs No. 4, but on the whole, the two most deserving teams reached the end of the road. Despite a host...
Sporting News
Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic slams 'suspicious' Argentina penalty in World Cup semifinal loss
Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has questioned the decision to award Argentina a penalty during his side's 3-0 World Cup semi-final defeat. The spot kick was awarded after Julian Alvarez poked the ball beyond Dominik Livakovic and the two collided in the Croatia box. Lionel Messi subsequently converted from 12 yards to give Argentina the lead.
Brazil ‘want Zinedine Zidane to replace Tite as manager after failing to lure Pep Guardiola from Man City’
BRAZIL reportedly want France legend Zinedine Zidane to replace Tite as manager - after failing to lure Pep Guardiola from Manchester City. Tite quit as Brazil boss after the pre-tournament World Cup favourites crashed out in the quarter-finals. Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to leave Neymar in tears. And...
Luka Modric blasts 'disaster' referee in Argentina defeat
Luka Modric feels the refereeing in Croatia's defeat to Argentina was some of the worst he's seen.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is Argentina vs France? Date, start time, head-to-head record and early odds for World Cup final
The most controversial and unusual World Cup ever held is about to come to a close with a final at a stadium that was three years away from opening when the final whistle sounded on the 2018 tournament. Lusail had seen ample drama even before the knockout rounds: Lionel Messi...
ng-sportingnews.com
How many times has France won the World Cup? History, wins, titles for Les Blues in men's FIFA football tournament
France are now just one win away from retaining their title at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Didier Deschamps led Les Bleus to glory in Russia four years ago. Despite his status as a polarizing figure, Deschamps has already secured the biggest title in international football twice, as both a player and a coach with the French side.
Modric shares World Cup stage with Lionel Messi in loss
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric pulled his shirt up over his face as he trudged over to the sideline. Croatia’s red-and-white-clad fans recognized the sorrowful significance of the moment and rose up to applaud the diminutive midfielder who is probably their nation’s greatest ever player. Argentina’s boisterous supporters soon followed suit at Lusail Stadium, honoring an opponent who is likely appearing at his last World Cup. Substituted in the 81st minute on Tuesday, with his team trailing by three goals, it effectively marked the end of Modric’s World Cup era. Croatia ended up losing to Argentina 3-0 in the semifinals, four years after the team lost to France in the final.
World Cup 2022: Morocco prepare to make history against France in semi-final– live
Join Martin Belam for the latest news in the run-up to the second semi-final and reaction to last night’s action
ng-sportingnews.com
Lionel Messi injury update: Latest on left hamstring issue for Argentina captain ahead of World Cup final
Argentina have advanced to the World Cup final after beating Croatia 3-0, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez providing the heroics in front of goal. As they get set to face either France or Morocco in the biggest match the sport has to offer, there is one critical injury situation to follow.
Morocco airline says 7 World Cup flights to Qatar canceled
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national carrier says seven flights that were meant to take soccer fans to Qatar for Morocco’s historic World Cup semifinal on Wednesday against France have been canceled because of restrictions by Qatari authorities. Royal Air Maroc, or RAM, earlier this week announced...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Cup Semi Finals 2022: Teams qualified, bracket, match schedule, fixtures and how they work
The 2022 FIFA World Cup final is just days away and it'll be France and Argentina facing off for the title. The French will defend their 2018 title, or Lionel Messi will have his first World Cup trophy. The two challengers advanced past tough semifinal opponents as Argentina took care...
ng-sportingnews.com
Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two got there -- Argentina and France -- and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of the four weeks of the competition, all the other nations...
