Tornado Warning issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern Simpson County in central Mississippi Northwestern Covington County in southeastern Mississippi Northwestern Jefferson Davis County in south central Mississippi * Until 100 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Prentiss, or 15 miles south of Pinola, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Clem around 1215 PM CST. Magee and Sanatorium around 1230 PM CST. Martinville around 1240 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Tornado Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 11:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 12:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East central Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1157 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Robert, or 7 miles northeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Folsom around 1215 PM CST. Enon around 1235 PM CST. Franklinton around 1245 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 17:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pearl River FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY, EASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND EASTERN WASHINGTON PARISHES AND NORTHERN PEARL RIVER COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Choctaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-17 16:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-15 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Choctaw A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CST FOR NORTHWESTERN CHOCTAW COUNTY At 259 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles southwest of Kinterbish, or 12 miles south of Cuba, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Choctaw County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
