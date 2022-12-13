Read full article on original website
Related
WUSA
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Connie Posts Tribute to Late Son: 'Your Mother Loves You to Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' mom Connie Boss Alexander paid tribute to her late son and thanked fans for the outpouring support in wake of the unimaginable tragedy. Connie took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, just two days after Boss died in Los Angeles. Connie, who many fans grew to know during her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, wanted everyone to know that their messages of support are being received, even if she hasn't reached out or responded.
WUSA
Billie Eilish Celebrates 21st Birthday With Star-Studded Christmas Themed Bash
Happy birthday and a marry Christmas! Billie Eilish celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend with big, Christmas-themed festivities. The songstress -- who technically turned 21 on Sunday -- partied the night away on Saturday with some of her most famous friends, including her boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford. Many in attendance...
WUSA
Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance
It was bring your daughter to work day for Tobey Maguire, who attended the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, Babylon, with his 16-year-old daughter, Ruby. The 47-year-old actor made the rare red carpet appearance with Ruby on Thursday night at the Academy Museum Gala. Babylon, starring Maguire, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, hits theaters Dec. 23. Maguire donned a dark grey suit with a white dress shirt and black silk tie.
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
WUSA
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
WUSA
'When Calls The Hearts' Andrea Brooks Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out His Name
It’s a boy! When Calls the Hearts Andrea Brooks welcomed her son. The 33-year-old actress made the reveal on Saturday with a sweet Instagram post. In a picture, that was just captioned with a simple white heart emoji, Brooks looks at the camera while her son nuzzles close to her chest.
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Angela Discovers Michael Cheated on Her
Angela shared devastating claims against her husband, Michael, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. On the season finale, 56-year-old Angela said 34-year-old Michael cheated on her with a woman he met on Instagram. Angela broke down in tears while talking to a producer, noting that...
WUSA
Sherri Shepherd Breaks Down in Tears After Janet Jackson Surprises Her on Her Show
Sherri Shepherd's big Christmas surprise is an escapade to Janet Jackson's first concert in the new year, and it was the "All For You" singer who delivered the big news!. During Friday's episode of Sherri, the 55-year-old daytime TV host's best friend and executive producer, Jawn Murray, finally revealed his big surprise to Shepherd after teasing all week something was in the works. For some time now, Murray wondered, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show."
WUSA
Nick Cannon Gets In the Holiday Spirit in New Photos Featuring Four of His Kids
Nick Cannon got into the holiday spirit during some festive photoshoots with his children. On Saturday, The Masked Singer host joined Bre Tiesi and their 5-month-old son, Legendary, during a visit with Santa. The Selling Sunset star shared a video featuring her and Cannon taking their baby boy to see Santa Claus. In the clip, which the 30-year-old captioned, "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Legendary sits on Santa's lap as his parents stand on opposite sides and smile for the camera. Legendary didn’t shed a tear during the photo op.
WUSA
Sharna Burgess Recalls Having 'Dark Thoughts' After Giving Birth to Son Zane (Exclusive)
Sharna Burgess is opening up about the reason why she felt it was necessary to share she was having "super dark thoughts" following the birth of her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. The former Dancing With the Stars pro spoke to ET's Denny Directo and went into detail about...
WUSA
Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Jac Cordeiro
Alex Rodriguez just made his relationship with Jac Cordeiro Instagram official!. The former New York Yankees star took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of him with the 42-year-old fitness guru/registered nurse. Rodriguez, 47, and Cordeiro were romantically linked back in October, when photographers spotted them out in New York City.
WUSA
Cecily Strong Bids Farewell to 'Saturday Night Live' With Tearful, Musical Sendoff
Farewell to an SNL icon! Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live, and the show made sure to send her off with the spectacle she deserves. Strong had not one but two goodbye moments -- first during "Weekend Update," when she reprised one of her recurring characters for a final time, and then during the final sketch of the night, which was focused entirely about sending her off in style.
WUSA
'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine Shuts Down Kody's Criticisms of Her: 'Don't Talk to Me Like That'
Christine Brown is done with her ex-husband, Kody Brown. In the Sister Wives One-on-One reunion special, the mother of six talks with host Sukanya Krishnan about her ex's comments throughout the past season, which documented their 2021 split. Christine took particular offense to Kody calling out her "bad behavior" as...
WUSA
Gisele Bündchen Says She is 'Recharging' With Her Kids in Brazil, Following Tom Brady Split
Gisele Bündchen is taking time to center herself! On Sunday, the 42-year-old model shared a new post via Instagram of her time in Brazil. "Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!," Bündchen wrote next to the post. The photo carousel led with a selfie that was taken in front of the ocean and sunset. The post also included pictures of delicious food, the supermodel meditating and her two children with Tom Brady, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.
WUSA
Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release
The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.
WUSA
'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)
It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."
WUSA
'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Usman Breaks Up With Kim After Making Fun of Her
Kim and Usman reached their breaking point on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. During Kim's visit to Nigeria she got into a fight with Usman over him criticizing her and it escalated into him breaking off their engagement. The couple has faced serious ups...
WUSA
'Something to Talk About' songwriter Shirley Eikhard dies
NEW YORK — Shirley Eikhard, the singer-songwriter who supplied songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, Chet Atkins and found lasting fame penning Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. Eikhard died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care Centre in...
WUSA
Nick Cannon Opens Up About His 'Biggest Guilt' Over Having 11 Kids
Nick Cannon has revealed the biggest guilt he carries over having so many kids. The 42-year-old Masked Singer host made the admission during a conversation for the Paramount+ show The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, telling the doctor he's spread too thin, among other things. "Being a father of multiple...
Comments / 0