Read full article on original website
Related
fox4kc.com
‘Arctic chill’ to bring subzero temperatures to Kansas City; here’s when
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As other parts of the country deal with snowstorms and tornado warnings, Kansas City is preparing for an “arctic chill.”. Experts are expecting frigid temperatures to hit the Kansas City area starting this weekend through Christmas weekend. Starting this weekend, overnight lows will plunge...
fox4kc.com
3 dead as tornadoes batter Louisiana
(The Hill) — Three people have died in Louisiana as tornadoes hit the state, sweeping in as part of storm system battering throughout the country and surging into the southeast. Just outside New Orleans, St. Charles Parish confirmed one fatality. In northern Louisiana, a mother and son were found...
fox4kc.com
Teacher of the Month: Nominate Here
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 has timed up with Volkswagen of Lee’s Summit to recognize the hard work of teacher/educators making an impact in the Kansas City area. If you know of a changemaker in the classroom, nominate them below! One teacher will be selected each month to be awarded a $750 Visa Gift Card! Accepting Nomination from December 15, 2022 to December 20, 2023 nominees submitted from June – August will be chosen and recognized in September.
Comments / 0