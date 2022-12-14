Read full article on original website
Sean O’Malley Reacts To Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Win: ‘Everyone Agrees He Lost Momentum’
Sean O’Malley was convinced Paddy Pimblett lost in his last outing at UFC 282. English star Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in the co-main event of the final pay-per-view of the year this past Saturday. Gordon connected with some huge left hooks early in the bout but Pimblett managed to recover quickly. Pimblett edged out Gordon by unanimous decision in a close-fought war that many felt could have gone either way.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals Who Will Coach His Son In Wrestling
Khabib Nurmagomedov already knows who will be coaching his young son in wrestling. Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the greatest mixed martial artists to have ever stepped into the cage. However, he has since retired with an unheard of undefeated record of 29-0 in one of the most difficult sports in the world.
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
Sean O’Malley Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Decision With His UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley does not see any similarities between Paddy Pimblett’s win at UFC 282 and his win at UFC 280 in terms of controversy. At UFC 282 UFC lightweight rising star, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett won a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. Immediately when the scores were read, fans began to post their disagreement on social media. The word “robbery” was thrown around quite a bit and many felt as if Gordon had done enough to warrant the win.
Gordon Ryan Details Messages Received From Dillon Danis At 2am ‘He’s Gotta Be Drunk’
BJJ standout Gordon Ryan has been getting strange messages from Bellator fighter and grappler Dillon Danis. Gordon Ryan is rolling in his career, quite literally. The BJJ star has not been beaten in No-Gi competition since 2018 and is fresh off his most recent win at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 this week. In the post-fight interview, Gordon was asked about a former opponent of his Dillon Danis. Gordon shared some insight into his relationship with Danis and claimed he still gets messages out of the blue.
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
Conor McGregor Was Elated When Commercial Court Dismissed Lobov’s Lawsuit Against Proper 12 Whiskey
Conor McGregor wasted no time in hitting out at Artem Lobov after his Proper 12 Whiskey lawsuit got denied. Recently, the legal battle between the pair of now-former friends took a turn when McGregor was able to block the case from getting the fast-track to Ireland’s Commercial Court. The Commercial Court in Ireland deals only with significant commercial cases.
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Biggest Regret And What Could Bring Him Back To Fighting
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has announced his retirement from MMA and is looking back on his career and toward his future. At one time, TJ Dillashaw was one of the best fighters in the UFC. He dominated the bantamweight division for a while and even tried his hand at flyweight gold. Following his flyweight title fight, Dillashaw was suspended for taking a banned substance and had to serve a two-year suspension. When he returned he was injury ridden and was not able to get back on top. Now since his last loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Dillashaw has announced his retirement from the sport.
Joe Rogan Told Jared Gordon ‘You Got This’ Moments Before UFC 282 Scorecard Was Announced
Jared Gordon is still flabbergasted by his loss to Paddy Pimblett. ‘Flash’ met ‘The Baddy’ in the UFC 282 co-main event last Saturday night. Pimblett entered the bout as both the favorite among the fans and on paper, but after three full rounds, Jared Gordon appeared to be on his way to a massive upset with a majority of MMA media members, fighters, and fans in agreement. Instead, Pimblett was announced the winner unanimously in yet another example of inept judging by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Watch: BJJ Star Gordon Ryan Humbles ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson and Martins Licis in Grappling Session
Gordon Ryan decided to put his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the test against a mountain of a man just 24 hours before his main event spot at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 on Friday. Originally scheduled to face former UFC competitor Vinny Magalhaes in a submission grappling showdown, Ryan...
Joe Rogan Goes Full Fanboy Talking About Conor McGregor: ‘That’s An Extraordinary Human Being’
Joe Rogan is going to need a cigarette after fanboying so hard over Conor McGregor. “It’s an extraordinary human being,” Rogan exclaimed on a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s a one in x amount of million kind of people that can do what he does and talk the kind of sh*t he does then get into an Octagon and f*ck people up.”
Jared Gordon Is Heartbroken After Losing To Paddy Pimblett: ‘It’s Got To Be Worst Decisions Ever in UFC History’
Jared Gordon is still trying to come to terms with the loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282. He is struggling to understand how the fight ended with a loss on his record, and is working to move past the defeat. Despite the setback, Gordon remains committed to improving as a fighter and learning from the experience.
Anthony Smith Addresses Unwanted Attention After Conor McGregor Comments
Anthony Smith is not too happy with all the attention and backlash he has received following accusations of steroid use by Conor McGregor. Anthony Smith is one of the top UFC light heavyweights in the division today. He could be just a few fights away from a title shot. He is also a talented analyst, he can be seen on the desk during UFC events and on YouTube cohosting, the podcast called Believe You Me with former fighter Michael Bisping. It was his position in the latter that has recently got him in some hot water. While on the podcast he recently discussed the situation regarding Conor McGregor being absent from the USADA testing pool.
Ariel Helwani Fires Back At Brendan Schaub Following Paddy Pimblett Remarks
Ariel Helwani is not going to tolerate talk about him from Paddy Pimblett or from Brendan Schaub. The feud between Ariel Helwani and Paddy Pimblett seems to be continuing on and now Brendan Schaub is involved. Last week UFC lightweight Pimblett was doing a podcast with Dana White in which he began to blast MMA journalist Helwani. He claimed that Helwani should be paying fighters and that he was offered a place on his show but Helwani refused to pay Pimblett. The argument began to catch traction and Helwani took to his own show to respond to Pimblett and to call him out. Now another man who has previously had beef with Helwani, Schaub has chimed in.
Anthony Smith Has Offered To Be The Backup In Brazil After Losing Out On Hill Fight
Anthony Smith is still angry about losing his March opponent Jamahal Hill who will fight Glover Teixeira in Brazil for the title. UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has been on the wrong side of fights lately. He has had some bad luck with his health, his personal life, and with fight bookings. Recently the hits just keep on coming. Smith was slated to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of the March 11 event to be held in Las Vegas but instead, Hill will now face Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title in January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
18-Yr-Old Fighter Raul Rosas Jr. Wanted To Fight Days After Historic UFC 282 Win
As if making history wasn't enough for Raul Rosas Jr., the youngest UFC fighter ever tells TMZ Sports he wanted to return to the Octagon just 7 days after beating his opponent in the very first round!. Of course, at just 18 years and 63 days, Rosas Jr. etched his...
EXCLUSIVE: Vicente Luque Says Khamzat Chimaev ‘Talks Too Much’ and Addresses Possible Fight With Jorge Masvidal
No. 9 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque recently sat down to speak with Mike Owens in a Middle Easy exclusive interview to discuss something of the bigger stories in the 170-pound division in recent months. ‘The Silent Assassin’ was last seen inside the Octagon this past August on the losing...
Logan Paul Blasts ‘Cheap Sellout’ Paddy Pimblett For Drink Knockoff Video
Logan Paul is not happy with the way Paddy Pimblett took aim at his drink company called PRIME. Recently Jake Paul has taken aim at rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett. He took offense to something Pimblett said and offered him a huge amount of money to join him in a sparring match. That feud was never resolved, but now it seems another feud has popped up between Jake’s brother Logan Paul and Pimblett.
