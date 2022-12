CORVALLIS, Ore. - The Green Bay men's basketball team battled in their final nonconference game Sunday afternoon on the road at Oregon State, but fell 65-56. The Phoenix (2-11) had three players score in double figures, led by Clarence Cummings III, who finished with season-highs in points (16) and rebounds (7). Brock Heffner added 13 points and Zae Blake stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO