nileswestnews.org

Niles West Vs. Depaul Prep: Boys Wrestling

Boys’ wrestling is just starting to get the hang of things, but they still have some things to improve on given their loss against Depaul on December 8th. Although they didn’t win, the boys definitely aren’t discouraged, they see this as an opportunity to improve. When it...
Soul Good Coffee: Where The Coffee is in Fact Good For Your Soul

What started out as a food truck has now made its way to an actual location, previously known as The Curragh on Lincoln Ave in Skokie, which is now Soul Good Coffee. The place sells doughnuts and specializes in beverages. Although I’m not a huge coffee fan, I knew that I would have to make this a special occasion and go.
