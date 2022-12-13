ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WHAS 11

Rihanna Posts First Video of Her and A$AP Rocky's Adorable Baby Boy

The world's getting a first look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby boy, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload!. Riri took to TikTok on Saturday morning and posted a 45-second clip of her baby, whose name the singer has not yet revealed. In the video, the baby's sitting in his car seat looking like he's having the time of his life, laughing and making all kinds of cute baby faces.
WHAS 11

'Lopez vs Lopez': George and Mayan Lopez Tease 'Explosion of Nostalgia' Holiday Episode (Exclusive)

It's a Lopez family reunion! On Friday's special Christmas episode of Lopez vs Lopez, the original cast of George Lopez's iconic synonymous sitcom will reunite on-screen. Titled "Lopez vs Christmas," George Lopez stars Constance Marie, Belita Moreno, Valente Rodriguez and Luis Armand Garcia join the cast of Lopez vs Lopez for what the cast called an "explosion of nostalgia."

