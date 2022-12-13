ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map

The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
These seven donors each gave Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M

From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.
FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida GOP’s insurance reforms — which would give another $1 billion subsidy to the carriers while restricting policyholders’ ability to sue them and still won’t lower premiums anytime soon — passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday. Members of the minority party lamented that the bill would tie policyholders’ hands in fights with insurance companies […] The post FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
Governor Ron DeSantis Petitions Florida Supreme Court for Statewide Grand Jury on COVID-19 Vaccines and Announces Creation of the Public Health Integrity Committee

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and world-renowned physicians, researchers, and public health experts to discuss adverse events of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and announce new, aggressive actions to hold the federal government and Big Pharma accountable, including:
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
Biden Administration Approves Additional Disaster Relief for Floridians Affected by Hurricane Nicole

Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?

According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
