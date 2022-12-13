Read full article on original website
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Over $60 Million in Donations for the Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that the Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “It has been heartwarming to witness individuals and organizations come together from all over the country to generously...
floridapolitics.com
Gov. DeSantis appoints longtime government lawyer Christopher Green to Miami-Dade County Court
He’s worked as a public defender, state prosecutor and for a private law firm. Now he’ll rule over a courtroom. Gov. Ron DeSantis is rewarding Miami Assistant State Attorney Christopher Green for his nearly three decades as a government lawyer with a judgeship. On Tuesday, DeSantis’ office announced...
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis Hasn't Announced His 2024 Plans
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has bolstered his position as a strong contender for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024. He's become a rising star among the conservative ranks. Many believe DeSantis embodies everything good about Trump, minus the baggage, outrage, and public fiascos.
aclufl.org
Civil Rights Groups and Miami Residents File Lawsuit Challenging Miami City Commission’s Racially Gerrymandered Redistricting Map
The map divides neighborhoods along racial lines and packs Black and Hispanic voters into particular districts. Miami, FL — Today, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida and Dechert LLP filed a lawsuit on behalf of Grove Rights and Community Equity (GRACE), Engage Miami, the South Dade and Miami-Dade NAACP Branches, and four individual city residents challenging the Miami City Commission’s newly drawn redistricting map.
cw34.com
Dr. Fauci responds to Gov. DeSantis COVID grand jury petition
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced he had requested the state Supreme Court impanel a grand jury to investigate possible wrongdoings around COVID-19 vaccines. He also announced other initiatives aimed at protecting public health in Florida and determining whether COVID vaccines were more...
floridapolitics.com
These seven donors each gave Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign more than $1M
From gambling chiefs to space enthusiasts, big money players held massive interest in the race. In the buildup to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ landslide re-election in November, he saw nearly 66,000 donations roll in from across the country. He raised nearly $171 million through his political committee alone. But not all checks were equal, and nearly half the money came from major donors making six-figure contributions.
FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida GOP’s insurance reforms — which would give another $1 billion subsidy to the carriers while restricting policyholders’ ability to sue them and still won’t lower premiums anytime soon — passed the Florida Senate on Tuesday. Members of the minority party lamented that the bill would tie policyholders’ hands in fights with insurance companies […] The post FL Senate OKs $1B insurance industry subsidy, limits policyholders’ lawsuit rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
floridanationalnews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Petitions Florida Supreme Court for Statewide Grand Jury on COVID-19 Vaccines and Announces Creation of the Public Health Integrity Committee
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a roundtable discussion joined by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and world-renowned physicians, researchers, and public health experts to discuss adverse events of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and announce new, aggressive actions to hold the federal government and Big Pharma accountable, including:
floridapolitics.com
Broward School Board rescinds Vickie Cartwright’s firing by Gov. DeSantis appointees
The South Florida Sun-Sentinel first reported the news. The new Broward County School Board voted 5-3 to rescind the firing that DeSantis’ so-called “reform board” enacted in a late-night move on Nov. 14 during its last scheduled meeting. Since then, newly elected members have taken the places of four of DeSantis’ appointees.
‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach
This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
wqcs.org
Biden Administration Approves Additional Disaster Relief for Floridians Affected by Hurricane Nicole
Florida - Thursday December 15, 2022: President Biden has approved an additional major disaster declaration for communities affected by Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says this latest declaration authorizes more funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts. Specifically, it will provide grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster, and will be available to individuals affected by Nicole in Brevard, Flagler, Lake, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties.
floridanationalnews.com
Florida lawmakers hope to aid ailing home insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers on Monday advanced sweeping GOP legislation intended to shore up the state’s struggling home insurance market in the year’s second special session devoted to the topic. The proposal would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, reduce litigation costs and compel some...
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
themreport.com
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
floridanationalnews.com
Greater Orlando Sports Commission’s CEO Jason Siegel To Receive CFHLA’S Highest Honor
ORLANDO, Fla – The Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association (CFHLA) will be recognizing Jason Siegel, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission (GO Sports!) as the association’s 2022 Charles Andrews Memorial Hospitality Award recipient. The award will be presented at the CFHLA Hospitality...
‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95
It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
Palm Beach Co. man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds
A Palm Beach County man is headed to prison after he was found guilty of fraudulently obtaining more than $800,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
Miami New Times
Miami-Dade Leaders Are on Their Knees Begging Elon Musk to Move Twitter to Miami
Ever since Twitter boss Elon Musk publicly aired his frustration with the company's current home of San Francisco, Miami-Dade leaders have begun to collectively roll out the red carpet for the tech giant. Last week, a few hours after Musk fumed on Twitter about an investigation by San Francisco’s building...
